Image Credit : Getty

Every year, the Ballon d’Or announcement sparks celebration, speculation, and a flurry of excitement across the footballing world. But in 2025, Real Madrid has taken a dramatically different path — one of silence.

On August 7, when France Football revealed the 30 nominees for the prestigious award, three Real Madrid players made the list: Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe. Yet, there was no mention of it across Real Madrid’s official channels. No tweets, no videos, no RMTV specials.

For a club that once took great pride in celebrating every nomination and accolade, this sudden absence of recognition isn't an oversight — it’s a statement.