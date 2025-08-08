- Home
- Sports
- Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or 2025 Silence: A Year After Snub, Can the Award Earn Back Their Respect?
Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or 2025 Silence: A Year After Snub, Can the Award Earn Back Their Respect?
Real Madrid’s silence over the 2025 Ballon d'Or nominations speaks volumes. After last year's snub of Vinicius Jr., the club has distanced itself from France Football's award, signalling a deeper protest rooted in principle and pride.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
A Telling Silence in the Spotlight
Every year, the Ballon d’Or announcement sparks celebration, speculation, and a flurry of excitement across the footballing world. But in 2025, Real Madrid has taken a dramatically different path — one of silence.
On August 7, when France Football revealed the 30 nominees for the prestigious award, three Real Madrid players made the list: Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe. Yet, there was no mention of it across Real Madrid’s official channels. No tweets, no videos, no RMTV specials.
For a club that once took great pride in celebrating every nomination and accolade, this sudden absence of recognition isn't an oversight — it’s a statement.
From Centre Stage to Silent Protest
The shift in Real Madrid’s stance hasn’t come out of nowhere. In fact, it’s been brewing since the events of the 2024 edition of the Ballon d’Or. That year, the club had several strong contenders. Vinicius Jr. was widely considered the favourite, and the club had even prepared a special program to cover the event live.
But things unraveled just hours before the ceremony. Internal communications and unofficial leaks indicated that the expected winner had been passed over. It wasn’t just disappointing for the player — it stung the entire institution. Feeling blindsided and disrespected, the club took the rare step of skipping the gala altogether. Even scheduled broadcasts were cancelled.
From that moment, Real Madrid's relationship with the award — and with France Football — changed fundamentally.
Rebuilding Recognition on Their Own Terms
In the aftermath, the club began to shift its focus. The Ballon d’Or, once considered the pinnacle of individual achievement, was now placed on equal footing with FIFA’s The Best award. Internally, contract bonuses and formal recognition were updated to reflect this change.
The following months offered vindication of sorts, as Vinicius received FIFA’s top individual honour. This helped reaffirm the belief within the club that excellence would be acknowledged — just not necessarily where they once expected.
By deciding to value both awards equally, Real Madrid essentially reclaimed control of the narrative around what defines success.
A Smaller List, A Bigger Message
In 2025, the club finds itself in a different sporting position. A comparatively underwhelming season has resulted in fewer nominations — just three names on the Ballon d’Or shortlist. Even so, in previous years, the club would have still highlighted the achievement with pride.
This year, however, that silence remains. It is no longer about who was nominated or who might win — it’s about the principle. Real Madrid’s lack of acknowledgement isn’t because of bitterness over losing; it’s rooted in a belief that the process is flawed and the respect they expected was not returned.
Paris Awaits, But Will Anyone Show Up?
The Ballon d’Or gala is set to take place on September 22 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Yet, the question isn’t who will win — it’s whether Real Madrid will even be there.
Last year, even though the club was awarded the title of Team of the Year, no one attended to accept the trophy. That act alone sent a powerful message: recognition without sincerity means little.
If history repeats itself, the red carpet might once again be missing a familiar shade of white.
More Than a Trophy — A Matter of Principle
Real Madrid’s decision to remain silent is not just about the Ballon d’Or. It reflects a deeper frustration with how prestige is distributed in modern football. For a club built on tradition, legacy, and pride, perceived slights aren't taken lightly.
And so, even in a year with fewer names on the shortlist, the silence surrounding the Ballon d’Or is anything but empty. It is loaded with meaning, layered with protest, and driven by a refusal to play along with what the club believes is an unfair game.
As the football world gets ready to crown its next golden boy, Real Madrid’s absence may once again be the loudest voice in the room.