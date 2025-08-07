Image Credit : Getty

Vinicius and Mbappe are not just stars; they are supernovas—players around whom entire teams have revolved. The challenge? Both men love operating from the left flank. It’s where they’re comfortable, dangerous, and instinctive. But there’s only one left wing.

While Mbappe has shown he can drift centrally or even start on the right, the Frenchman’s instincts still pull him wide. Vinicius, on the other hand, thrives in isolation, taking on defenders one-on-one with dizzying pace and flair. The overlap in their styles is not just tactical—it’s psychological. Both are used to being the protagonist.

Last season, that friction showed. In the 47 matches they shared, Madrid's attack sparkled more in moments when one played without the other. It wasn’t an all-out clash, but it wasn’t a seamless dance either.