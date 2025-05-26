Explained: How Mbappe won Golden Boot despite Gyokeres outscoring him
Kylian Mbappe wins the Golden Boot with 31 goals for Real Madrid, surpassing Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres who scored 39. Mbappe's La Liga goals carried a higher coefficient due to the league's stronger ranking, ultimately securing him the award.
Kylian Mbappe has made history in his first season with Real Madrid, clinching the Golden Boot award as Europe's top scorer. He scored 31 goals in 34 La Liga games, but Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres scored 39 goals. How did the Real Madrid forward won the top scorer prize over Gyokeres?
Why Gyokeres didn't win?
Mbappe did this by earning 62 coefficient points which were weighted higher due to La Liga's stronger ranking. Gyokeres's 39 goals in the Portuguese league were not enough to overcome Mbappe as each of his goals was worth only 1.5 points.
Mbappe's debut season
Mbappe has broken records and exceeded expectations in his debut season at Real Madrid. With 42 goals in all competitions, he has become the highest-scoring debutant in the club's history, eclipsing Ivan Zamorano's long-standing record set in the 1992/93 season.
Golden Boot
The Golden Boot award is a prestigious honor that recognizes the top scorer in European domestic competitions. Mbappe's victory marks Real Madrid's fifth Golden Boot win, with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming it three times (2011, 2014, 2015) and Hugo Sanchez winning it once (1990).
Pichichi Trophy
Mbappe is also the 29th Madrid player to win the Pichichi Trophy, and he has already found his place in Real Madrid's history books.