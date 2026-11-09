A giant golden rangoli Dubai display crafted with 6.5 kg of gold jewellery and 384 carats of diamonds was unveiled by actor Tamannaah Bhatia at City Centre Deira for Diwali. Created by Damas Jewellery, the 2x2-metre installation remains on public display through mid-November.

6.5 kg of gold and 384 carats of diamonds — that is what shoppers saw when Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia launched a massive gold rangoli in Dubai. The stunning artwork kicked off the city's official Diwali celebrations at City Centre Deira.

Why use traditional coloured powders or flower petals when you can use solid gold? Artisans built this two-by-two-metre installation with high-end jewellery pieces for a public display of festive art. The lavish creation brings a precious metal perspective to traditional celebratory decor across the region.

6.5 kg of gold: Inside the centerpiece

213 individual gold jewellery items form the intricate symmetrical floor design. The installation weighs 6.5 kg. Artisans wove 384 carats of diamonds directly into traditional festive patterns.

Elaborate necklaces, structural bangles, detailed rings, and fine earrings make up the display. Every piece fits into place. Designers picked each item to match the precise geometric balance required for a traditional rangoli, turning valuable metalwork into a cohesive floor display.

Craftsmanship and artisanal dedication

16 hours — that is how long ten artisans spent hand-placing each ornament. Precision was non-negotiable. They aligned every item into a harmonious geometric pattern without damaging the precious materials.

Damas Jewellery partnered with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment to supply pieces from their Rangoli, Legacy, and Ananya collections. These included necklaces, bangles, earrings, and rings. Each collection added distinct gold textures and diamond arrangements — giving the rangoli multi-dimensional brilliance under retail display lights.

Celebrity launch and cultural performances

Chief guest Tamannaah Bhatia formally presented the golden floor art to shoppers during the official unveiling. Crowds rushed in. Her presence drew massive crowds to City Centre Deira — marking a major moment in the venue's seasonal festivities.

Live Punjabi dhol and Maharashtrian tasha dhol performances echoed through the venue throughout the unveiling. Drums set the pace. Energetic traditional drumming filled the retail space as visitors watched the visual reveal of the artwork.

Exhibition schedule for Dubai shoppers

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism organized the display as a central feature of its citywide Festival of Lights program. It measures two metres across. The installation will remain on public display at City Centre Deira through mid-November for residents and tourists.

Shoppers get an up-close view of all 213 gold pieces and 384 carats of diamonds arranged across the two-by-two-metre layout. The display stays open through mid-November. Visitors can see the landmark 6.5 kg golden rangoli at City Centre Deira during normal mall operating hours.