US President Donald Trump faces backlash after calling the Iran conflict 'not a war' due to a lack of recent casualties. His remarks follow Republican midterm losses, with voter dissatisfaction over the Middle East conflict cited as a key factor.

The US President, Donald Trump, has once again gone viral following his controversial remarks regarding military engagements in the Middle East, asserting that the ongoing conflict with Iran does not constitute a ‘war’ due to a lack of recent casualties.

Trump has been in the news of late following the Republican Party’s dramatic setback in the recently concluded US midterm elections, where the Democratic Party swept Congress and the Senate. Democratic Party won 54 of 100 seats in the Senate, while winning 254 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives, handing them full legislative control on Capitol Hill.

Following the midterm elections setback, both Trump and Vice President JD Vance admitted that the US’s ongoing war against Iran played a major role in driving voters away from the Republican Party, with growing public concerns over the conflict, its economic consequences, and the loss of American lives contributing to voter dissatisfaction.

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‘Iran Is Not a War’

As Republican Party leadership faces intense scrutiny following the defeat, the US President, Donald Trump, doubled down in defence of the administration's Middle East policy, especially the scale and intensity of military actions undertaken against Tehran.

Speaking to reporters in a recent media briefing in Washington, DC, Trump dismissed the characterisation of the regional crisis as a full-scale war, asserting that the absence of recent U.S. casualties over a multi-month period changes the nature of the engagement.

“We made a lot of progress with Iran. We're taking out more oil now than we were before the war. It's not a war. It can't be a war when for five months nobody was hurt, killed, or anything else. It's not a war." The US President said.

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The ongoing war between the USA, under Donald Trump’s leadership, and Iran has reportedly cost the lives of six US service members in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on March 1, and a total of 21 service members were killed in the conflict, with at least 860 others wounded in action, according to a report published by Task and Purpose on October 12.

However, Donald Trump’s persistent downplaying of the conflict as ‘small potatoes’ or ‘not a war’ has only intensified public anger.

Americans Question Trump's Remarks On Military Casualties

US President Donald Trump’s controversial ‘Iran is not a war’ remark sparked outrage on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with Americans questioning his apparent dismissal of military casualties and the impact of the conflict on service members and their families.

Taking to their X handles, many Americans criticised Trump for downplaying the loss of military personnel and questioned his remarks about the conflict, with some arguing that the President's comments completely disregarded the sacrifices of fallen service members and the grief of their families, while others pointed out civilian casualties and the destruction caused by the conflict.

Another section of users questioned Trump’s credibility and leadership, wth some expressing disbelief over his choice of words and arguing that the loss of American lives could not be dismissed by simply denying that the ongoing military engagement was a war.

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Donald Trump’s comments came at a time when the Republican Party was already navigating severe internal reflection following the midterm losses, with leaders seeking to realign their strategy ahead of the upcoming legislative sessions.

With Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth facing increased political scrutiny, questions linger over potential leadership changes and the direction of foreign policy moving forward.

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