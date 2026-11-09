Hong Kong police arrested a 37-year-old domestic worker for allegedly spitting in a 4-year-old girl's milk on four occasions between October 31 and November 5. Kitchen CCTV footage led to the arrest.

Hong Kong police have arrested a 37-year-old domestic worker on suspicion of child abuse after CCTV footage allegedly caught her spitting phlegm into milk prepared for a four-year-old girl at a private apartment in Kennedy Town.

The suspect, identified as a foreign domestic worker and Filipino national surnamed Segundo, was employed at a flat located within The Belcher’s residential estate. Concerns over the worker's conduct arose after the young child's mother noticed suspicious handling while the helper was preparing beverages and food in the household kitchen.

CCTV Footage Uncovers Alleged Kitchen Abuse

The alleged abuse came to light after the girl's mother, a 44-year-old insurance manager, decided to review indoor security camera footage installed in the kitchen area of their Kennedy Town home. The mother examined the recordings after growing suspicious about how her daughter's drinks were being handled.

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Upon reviewing the recorded video logs, the mother observed multiple alarming incidents. The security camera footage allegedly captured the 37-year-old domestic helper spitting phlegm into a cup of milk designated for the four-year-old child on four separate occasions over a period of several days, spanning between October 31 and November 5.

Following the discovery of the video footage, the mother promptly reported the incident to law enforcement. On the morning of Friday, November 6, at approximately 9:30 a.m., she contacted police to lodge an official complaint. Officers were dispatched to the residence at The Belcher's estate to conduct initial inquiries and gather evidence.

Medical Evaluation and Status of the Toddler

Following the arrival of law enforcement at the Kennedy Town residence, emergency personnel and medical responders were called to evaluate the four-year-old girl. Paramedics examined the toddler on-site to check for any immediate health complications or harm resulting from the alleged consumption of contaminated food and milk.

Medical assessments confirmed that the four-year-old girl suffered no visible physical injuries. Following the initial health evaluation conducted by emergency personnel at the flat, authorities confirmed that the child did not require hospital care or further emergency medical treatment.

Helper Denies Allegations as Investigation Continues

During initial questioning by law enforcement officers, the domestic helper denied the allegations made against her. Surnamed Segundo, the 37-year-old suspect maintained during questioning that she did not spit phlegm into the girl's milk or food while preparing meals in the kitchen.

Despite her denial, the domestic worker remains in police custody while investigators carry out a comprehensive probe into the allegations. As part of the ongoing investigation, police officers are conducting a detailed review of household camera logs to establish whether similar acts of contamination had occurred on earlier dates prior to the recorded window between October 31 and November 5.

The case has been formally assigned to the Western District Criminal Investigation Team 4, which is currently leading the inquiry. Police stated that all available evidence—including the indoor CCTV footage, household camera logs, and statement records—will be submitted to legal counsel for review before determining the next formal procedural steps and legal actions.