Assam’s tea sector is confronting a growing mix of climate disruptions, labour shortages and financial strain, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of one of India’s most important plantation industries.

Assam’s tea industry is facing mounting pressure from a combination of climate volatility, labour shortages and weak profitability, creating fresh uncertainty for a sector that remains central to India’s tea production.

The challenges are unfolding simultaneously across many of the state’s tea-growing regions. Floods have disrupted plantation activities, extreme heat is affecting both workers and crops, and many younger employees are increasingly seeking opportunities outside the gardens. Industry observers warn that these pressures are beginning to reinforce one another, creating risks not only for production but also for the long-term stability of the workforce on which tea cultivation depends.

Assam accounts for roughly 52 per cent of India’s tea output and supports hundreds of thousands of plantation workers along with a large network of small growers. Yet the traditional labour-intensive model that built the industry is facing increasing strain.

Recent weather disruptions have made employment less predictable for workers who rely on regular plucking schedules. Flooding in several areas interrupted operations for extended periods, while severe storms caused damage across numerous tea estates.

For many plantation families, climate events are no longer isolated incidents but recurring disruptions that affect incomes and livelihoods.

Rising temperatures have intensified those concerns. In key tea-producing districts, temperatures frequently reach between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius during the harvesting season, creating difficult working conditions for labourers engaged in long hours of manual leaf picking.

Researchers cited in the report warn that increasing temperatures may also reduce productivity. Estimates suggest that tea yields can decline significantly with each additional degree of warming, adding further pressure to producers already struggling with weather-related losses.

The economic picture has become equally complicated.

Tea growers are confronting a widening gap between production costs and market returns. Rising expenditure on labour, fertilisers and fuel has coincided with weak tea prices, compressing margins across the sector.

Labour costs alone now account for a major portion of total production expenses.

Labour Shortages And Modernisation Pressures Are Reshaping Plantations

The workforce challenge is becoming increasingly visible.

Industry representatives report growing absenteeism as workers compare plantation wages with earnings available in construction, urban employment and public-sector work programmes. For many younger people, tea gardens no longer provide the economic security they once offered previous generations.

This trend poses a particular challenge because Assam's tea industry depends heavily on skilled manual labour.

High-quality tea production relies on careful plucking of specific leaves, a task that requires experience and training. As seasoned workers leave the sector, estates face increasing difficulty maintaining productivity and quality standards.

Many plantations are therefore looking toward mechanisation as a possible solution.

Industry figures argue that labour shortages are likely to deepen further, making greater use of technology increasingly difficult to avoid. However, the shift presents its own dilemma. Mechanised harvesting may help address workforce constraints, but producers remain concerned about protecting the quality standards associated with hand-plucked tea.

At the same time, attention is turning toward adaptation measures designed to make tea cultivation more resilient.

These include improved drainage systems, better management of shade cover, healthier soils and agricultural practices aimed at reducing vulnerability to extreme weather.

The broader challenge extends beyond tea production itself.

Plantations have historically functioned as communities supporting generations of workers and families. Industry observers argue that retaining future generations will require more than maintaining jobs. Higher incomes, improved living conditions and new skilled opportunities linked to technological change may all be necessary to keep workers engaged in the sector.

Assam's tea industry therefore finds itself at a critical turning point.

Climate stress is increasing operational risks, financial pressures continue to squeeze profitability and labour shortages are becoming harder to ignore. How effectively the sector responds to those interconnected challenges may determine whether it can preserve both its production strength and the workforce that has sustained it for decades.