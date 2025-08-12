Image Credit : Getty

Climate change affects our daily lives in ways we may not even realise. It is already making the food we buy more expensive, and if we don’t act soon, things could get much worse. This adds much stress to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. According to researchers, about a third of the food price rises in the UK during 2023 were caused by climate related problems.

As we continue to neglect climate change and as the planet gets warmer, extreme weather conditions are damaging our crops and disrupting food supplies. Even in wealthy countries like the UK, food shortages and higher prices could lead to social unrest. According to experts, in time, large parts of the world might no longer be suitable for farming at all due to the extreme damage.