Image Credit : Getty

Despite its name, the ozone hole is not a complete absence of ozone in the atmosphere. It refers to a region above Antarctica where ozone levels are much lower than usual. The ozone layer is located in the stratosphere, the second layer of Earth’s atmosphere, and it plays an important role in protecting life on the planet. It absorbs nearly all of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which can damage DNA and increase the risk of skin cancer.

Every year, the Antarctic ozone hole forms in August, expands through September and October, and typically closes by late November or early December. In 2025, the hole began forming in mid-August, followed a path similar to the unusually large hole in 2023. Its size decreased slightly at the end of August before reaching its peak in early September.

While the peak size this year was typical for the season, it was much smaller than the 2023 maximum of 10.07 million square miles (26.1 million km²). During September and October, the hole remained large between 5.7 and 7.7 million square miles (15 to 20 million km²). But it shrunk quickly in November, leading to the early closure on 1 December.

This is not only the earliest closure since 2019 (which occurred on 12 November) but also one of the earliest closures in the past forty years.