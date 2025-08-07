English

Can Dinosaur Teeth Tell Us About Earth’s Past Climate? Study Says This

Climate change Aug 07 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
What is paleoclimatology?

Paleoclimatology is the branch of science that studies earth’s past climates. Natural archives like ice cores, tree rings, and sediment cores are used for research.

Studying Earth's Ancient Climate

Scientists are using fossilized dinosaur teeth as a new tool to study Earth's ancient climate, specifically during the Mesozoic Era (252–66 million years ago).

Tooth Enamel

Oxygen isotopes found in tooth enamel are considered one of the most stable biological materials for research purposes.

Researchers Studying Oxygen Isotopes

Researchers from the University of Göttingen, Mainz, and Bochum developed an innovative method to measure these oxygen isotopes present in tooth enamel.

CO₂ Levels During the Dinosaur Age

This method allows scientists to make more precise results about atmospheric CO₂ levels and plant productivity during the dinosaur age.

Late Jurassic Period

Interestingly, the atmosphere during the Late Jurassic (about 150 million years ago) had CO₂ concentrations 4 times higher than pre-industrial levels.

Plant Productivity

During the study, it was found that the global plant productivity was roughly double what it is today, likely due to the higher CO₂ and warmer temperatures.

Dynamic Climates

This suggests that Mesozoic climates were highly dynamic. The photosynthesis was more vigorous, and carbon cycling was possibly faster.

Oxygen Isotope Patterns

However, teeth from species like Tyrannosaurus rex and Kaatedocus siberi showed unusual oxygen isotope patterns, indicating temporary CO₂ spikes.

Spikes in CO₂

These spikes in CO₂ may be linked to massive volcanic activity, such as the Deccan Traps eruptions in present-day India near the end of the Cretaceous.

What Experts Say

Compared to traditional methods, tooth-enamel method offers more accurate alternative to study climate change, according to experts.

Studying Earth's Past

Lead researcher Dr Dingsu Feng highlighted that this technique gives us "completely new insights into Earth's past".

Source

Read more at: Phys.org 

Research results published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

