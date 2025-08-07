Can Dinosaur Teeth Tell Us About Earth’s Past Climate? Study Says This

Paleoclimatology is the branch of science that studies earth’s past climates. Natural archives like ice cores, tree rings, and sediment cores are used for research.
Scientists are using fossilized dinosaur teeth as a new tool to study Earth's ancient climate, specifically during the Mesozoic Era (252–66 million years ago).
Oxygen isotopes found in tooth enamel are considered one of the most stable biological materials for research purposes.
Researchers from the University of Göttingen, Mainz, and Bochum developed an innovative method to measure these oxygen isotopes present in tooth enamel.
This method allows scientists to make more precise results about atmospheric CO₂ levels and plant productivity during the dinosaur age.
Interestingly, the atmosphere during the Late Jurassic (about 150 million years ago) had CO₂ concentrations 4 times higher than pre-industrial levels.
During the study, it was found that the global plant productivity was roughly double what it is today, likely due to the higher CO₂ and warmer temperatures.
This suggests that Mesozoic climates were highly dynamic. The photosynthesis was more vigorous, and carbon cycling was possibly faster.
However, teeth from species like Tyrannosaurus rex and Kaatedocus siberi showed unusual oxygen isotope patterns, indicating temporary CO₂ spikes.
These spikes in CO₂ may be linked to massive volcanic activity, such as the Deccan Traps eruptions in present-day India near the end of the Cretaceous.
Compared to traditional methods, tooth-enamel method offers more accurate alternative to study climate change, according to experts.
Lead researcher Dr Dingsu Feng highlighted that this technique gives us "completely new insights into Earth's past".
Read more at: Phys.org
Research results published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
