New research reveals climate change impacts food nutrition, not just yields. These findings have global implications, particularly for regions reliant on agriculture.

When most people think about how climate change affects food, they imagine droughts, floods, and smaller harvests. But what if the bigger problem isn't how much food we grow, but how healthy that food is? New ongoing research from Liverpool John Moores University in the UK suggests that rising levels of carbon dioxide (CO₂) and increasing temperatures are making common crops less nutritious, with serious consequences to our health.

"Our work looks beyond quantity to the quality of what we eat," says Jiata Ugwah Ekele, a PhD student leading the study.

Plants Grow Faster But Not Healthier

Climate change is driving CO₂ levels higher and bringing about more extreme heat, and crops are responding in more complex ways. With the increase in CO₂, plants can grow larger and faster. This can be a positive thing at first glance. But Ms Ekele’s research shows a different concern: as plants grow bigger, they can lose valuable nutrients such as calcium, protein, and antioxidants.

Her experiments focus on leafy vegetables that are popular around the world like kale and spinach. For the purpose of research, these crops were grown in controlled environments that mimic the UK’s future climate: higher CO₂ and hotter temperatures. Scientists then measured not just how big the plants grew, but also how healthy they were.

The Hidden Cost of Climate Stress

What they found was surprising and very concerning. Under higher CO₂ levels alone, the plants grew faster, but the nutritional quality started to decrease. With increased heat, the growth slowed down and nutrient levels declined ever further.

“The interaction between CO₂ and heat stress had complex effects,” says Ms Ekele. “The crops do not grow as big or fast and the decline in nutritional quality intensifies.”

Some crops were more sensitive than others. Spinach, for example, showed more drastic changes than kale. This variation is an important reminder: we can’t assume all food plants will respond the same way. With different climate changes, each plant reacts differently.

Calories Are Up But Nutrients Are Down

One of the most striking findings is that CO₂ can increase sugar levels in crops. The food may look the same or even taste sweeter, but it’s not as good for us.

“This altered balance could contribute to diets that are higher in calories but poorer in nutritional value,” Ms Ekele explains.

According to her, this raises risks of obesity and type 2 diabetes, especially in communities already battling poor health.

Not Just a UK Problem

While the research mimicked UK climate conditions, the consequences would be similar for other regions as well. Europe and North America are already battling with unpredictable weather and heatwaves. It’s an even bigger issue for people living in tropical and subtropical countries, as a majority of population there relies directly on agriculture. If the food they grow becomes less nutritious, the consequences could be severe.

Why This Matters to Everyone

Ms Ekele’s work strives to spread more awareness about climate change and its impact on our daily lives.

“It’s crucial to understand these impacts because we are what we eat,” she says. “Plants form the foundation of our food network. By studying how they respond to climate stress, we can begin to protect both our crops and our communities.”

Ms Ekele and her team are open to working with others, from agricultural experts to health professionals, to figure out how we can grow food that supports both people and the planet.

“Food is more than just calories,” she says. “It’s the foundation for human development and climate adaptation.”

Source: Society for Experimental Biology. “Bigger crops, fewer nutrients: The hidden cost of climate change.” ScienceDaily, 10 July 2025. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/07/250709091658.htm