Is Climate Change Creating a Hurricane Danger Zone in the Atlantic?

Climate change Aug 09 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Climate Change Study

A recent study published in Nature Climate Change sheds light on the growing threat of hurricane clusters in the North Atlantic. Here are the key findings:

Hurricane Clusters

Hurricane clusters are defined as multiple tropical cyclones occurring back-to-back in the same region.

Cyclones

Historically, 60% of tropical cyclones appear in clusters, not as isolated events, making this a common and important phenomenon to understand.

Hotspot for Hurricane Clusters

The North Atlantic is emerging as a new hotspot for hurricane clusters, while such events are declining in the northwestern Pacific.

Researchers

The research was co-led by Dr Dazhi Xi, climatologist at The University of Hong Kong (HKU), and Dr Wen Zhou, climatologist at Fudan University.

Probabilistic Model

Dr Xi developed a probabilistic model based on storm frequency, duration, and seasonality to explain cluster formation.

Danger Zones

When storms strike in rapid succession, communities have less time to recover, increasing destruction, as seen with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017.

Cluster Formation

The study found that synoptic-scale waves, large atmospheric disturbances, boost the likelihood of cluster formation.

Global Warming Pattern

A La-Niña-like global warming pattern, where the eastern Pacific warms slower than the west, is linked to the observed shift in cluster locations.

Storm Frequency

This warming pattern also increases storm frequency and strengthens synoptic waves, contributing to the trend.

Baseline Framework

The research created a baseline framework to distinguish between randomly occurring clusters and those with physical linkages.

Global Forecasting Tool

Though the focus was on the Atlantic and Pacific, the new model can be applied to other ocean basins, making it a valuable global forecasting tool.

Cyclone Clusters

With continued global warming, particularly in a La-Niña-like pattern, the frequency of cyclone clusters is projected to rise, especially in the Atlantic.

Disaster Plans

The researchers urge Atlantic coastal countries to develop proactive disaster plans for dealing with more frequent and compounding storm events.

Source

Read more at: Phys.org 

Research published in Nature Climate Change

