Discover how Antarctica has lost thousands of square miles of ice in 30 years. A new study reveals the impact of warm ocean water on melting glaciers like Thwaites.

Over the last 30 years, Antarctica has lost an amount of ice that is more than eight times the size of Greater London, according to a recent study. Scientists have analysed satellite data from the past three decades to understand how the continent’s ice sheets are changing, with a particular focus on the “grounding line” – the area where the ice shelf meets the ocean.

The research, led by Professor Eric Rignot, reveals that most of Antarctica has remained relatively stable. Approximately 77 percent of the ice has not changed much since 1996. However, certain regions, especially Western Antarctica, the Antarctic Peninsula, and some parts of East Antarctica, have experienced significant ice loss. On average, the continent has lost about 170 square miles (442 square kilometres) of grounded ice each year, resulting in a total loss of nearly 5,000 square miles (12,820 square kilometres).

How Much Ice Has Been Lost?

Some glaciers have retreated over long distances. The Pine Island Glacier has retreated 33 kilometres, the Smith Glacier 42 km, and the Thwaites Glacier, known as the “Doomsday Glacier,” has retreated 26 km. These losses are a cause for concern because melting glaciers release freshwater into the oceans, which raises sea levels. It is estimated that the Antarctic Peninsula alone could contribute to a 22 millimetre rise in sea levels by 2100 and up to 172 mm by 2300. If the Thwaites Glacier collapses, global sea levels could rise by 65 centimetres, while the Pine Island Glacier could add another 50 cm.

Professor Rignot explains that the fastest ice loss occurs in areas where warm ocean water reaches the glaciers, causing them to weaken. However, some regions in the northeast of the Antarctic Peninsula are losing ice even without visible signs of warm water.

Although there have been significant changes, scientists emphasize that the situation could be much worse. “We should feel fortunate that all of Antarctica isn’t reacting at the same time,” says Professor Rignot. Nonetheless, the study serves as a warning that if more of the continent begins to melt quickly, the consequences for global sea levels could be severe.

Source: Daily Mail - Science & Tech