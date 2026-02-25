Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026: Form Filling Rules, Rejection Reasons— Don’t Make These Mistake
Be careful! Make one mistake in your Yuva Sathi application, and it could get cancelled forever. The state government has clearly said you won't get any money then.
Image Credit : AI
Yuva Sathi applications are open!
The form fill-up for the Bengal Yuva Sathi scheme has already started. Lakhs of young people have registered, but one small mistake can get your application cancelled.
Image Credit : our own
Rules for Yuva Sathi Application
The state government has laid down some strict rules for filling the Yuva Sathi form. If you don't follow them, your application will be rejected one after another.
Image Credit : Social Media X
How to apply for Yuva Sathi?
There's one specific rule that, if broken, will get your Yuva Sathi application cancelled for good. You won't be able to apply again.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rules for Yuva Sathi Form Fill-up
Not everyone can apply for the Yuva Sathi scheme. The government has set some specific eligibility criteria for those filling out the form.
Image Credit : our own
How to apply for Yuva Sathi
To be eligible, you must be between 21 and 41 years old. You must have passed your Madhyamik (Secondary) exams. Also, you cannot be working in any government or private job.
Image Credit : our own
Do not make this mistake
If any young person who is already employed tries to apply for the Yuva Sathi scheme, their application form will be cancelled forever.
Image Credit : our own
Your Yuva Sathi application might get cancelled!
The state government has made it crystal clear that such applications won't be considered even in the future. It's a permanent disqualification.
Image Credit : ANI
Could this be the master key?
The Yuva Sathi scheme was a very important announcement in the 2026 budget and has already become quite popular. Many believe this could be Trinamool's 'master key' in the upcoming elections.
