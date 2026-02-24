Yuva Sathi Scheme: Nabanna's Big Update On Unemployment Allowance Is Here, Check It Out!
The Mamata government is giving ₹1500 per month to unemployed youth aged 21 to 40 through its Yuva Sathi scheme. You can apply online or at offline camps. The scheme will initially run for five years.
16
Image Credit : Getty
West Bengal Yuva Sathi Scheme Online Application And Latest Updates
The Mamata government has made a huge decision for the state's unemployed youth by launching the Yuva Sathi scheme. Under this, people aged 21 to 40 will get ₹1500 per month. A major update on this unemployment allowance has just come out.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Getty
West Bengal Yuva Sathi Scheme Online Application And Latest Updates
Camps have been set up in every neighbourhood to distribute Yuva Sathi forms. These camps will run until the 26th, from 7 am to 9 pm daily. Within just a few days, a massive 45 lakh application forms have already been submitted.
36
Image Credit : Getty
West Bengal Yuva Sathi Scheme Online Application And Latest Updates
A big update on the unemployment allowance is out. Beneficiaries will get this financial help for an initial period of five years. If someone is still unemployed after this, the government will review their situation and then decide the next step.
46
Image Credit : Getty
West Bengal Yuva Sathi Scheme Online Application And Latest Updates
Now, you don't have to stand in long lines. You can fill the Yuva Sathi form online too. To apply, just go to the 'Amader Para Amader Samadhan' portal at https://apas.wb.gov.in/ and fill out the form there.
56
Image Credit : Getty
West Bengal Yuva Sathi Scheme Online Application And Latest Updates
Besides that portal, you can also find the Yuva Sathi form on the Department of Youth Services and Sports website. Just visit https://sportsandyouth.wb.gov.in/wbyouthservices and click on 'Application form for bangler yuba sathi scheme' to download and submit it with your documents.
66
Image Credit : Getty
West Bengal Yuva Sathi Scheme Online Application And Latest Updates
Keep these documents ready for online form submission: Madhyamik/equivalent admit card (PDF), marksheet/certificate (PDF), Aadhaar card (PDF), Voter card (PDF), first page of your passbook (PDF), SC/ST/OBC certificate (PDF), a recent passport-size photo (PDF), your signature (JPG/PNG), and a valid mobile number for the OTP.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos