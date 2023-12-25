Year Ender 2023: From Satish Kaushik to Bishan Singh Bedi - Eminent Indians who breathed their last this year

In 2023, India mourned the loss of influential figures, including veteran actor Satish Kaushik, Father of Green Revolution MS Swaminathan, legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, each leaving an enduring legacy in their respective fields.

In 2023, India mourned the loss of several distinguished figures whose impact resonated across diverse fields. Among the notable individuals who bid farewell this year were MS Swaminathan, recognized as the father of the Green Revolution, Satish Kaushik, a renowned actor, Prakash Singh Badal, a seasoned politician hailing from Punjab, and Bishan Singh Bedi, legendary spinner. Through their remarkable achievements and enduring influence, these personalities have left an indelible mark on India's political, scientific, and artistic realms. Let's reflect on the lives and legacies of these prominent Indian personalities who departed in 2023:

Sharad Yadav Veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav, a founder of Bihar's Janata Dal United, passed away at 75 on January 12, having quit the party in 2017 and later founding the Loktantrik Janata Dal, which merged with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD in March 2022. Born on July 1, 1947, Yadav won seven Lok Sabha elections and two Rajya Sabha elections, starting with his first victory from Jabalpur in 1974.

Javed Khan Amrohi Renowned actor Javed Khan Amrohi, known for his roles in films such as 'Lagaan', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Chak De India', and 'Coolie No 1', passed away in Mumbai on February 14. His contributions also extended to notable TV shows like 'Mirza Ghalib' and 'Nukkad'.

Satish Kaushik On March 9, the film industry mourned the loss of actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away at the age of 66 due to a heart attack in Gurgaon. Known for his memorable comic roles, including 'Calendar' in 'Mr. India' and 'Pappu Pager' in 'Deewana Mastana', Kaushik's stellar performances extended to films like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. Notably, he directed Sridevi in 'Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja' and 'Prem', facing setbacks, but found success with hits like 'Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain' and 'Tere Sang'.

Salim Durani On April 2, former Indian cricketer Salim Durani, aged 88, breathed his last. Born in Kabul, Durani was acclaimed for his skills as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and as a proficient batter. Over 29 Tests, he claimed 75 wickets, showcasing his prowess with three five-wicket hauls. Beyond cricket, Durani ventured into Bollywood, sharing the screen with renowned actress Praveen Babi in the 1973 movie 'Charitra'.

Prakash Singh Badal On April 25, Shiromani Akali Dal stalwart Parkash Singh Badal, aged 95, breathed his last. Born on December 8, 1927, in Punjab's Abul Khurana village, Badal had an illustrious political career spanning over five decades. Serving as the Chief Minister of Punjab on five occasions, he became an MLA in 1957, marking his entry into politics as the youngest legislator in the Punjab Assembly at the age of 29.

Srichand P Hinduja On May 17, Srichand P Hinduja, the eldest son of Hinduja Group founder P D Hinduja and the leader of the Hinduja Family, passed away at the age of 87. Having joined the family business in 1952 after completing his education, SP played a pivotal role as the head of the Hinduja family, serving as the Chairman of the Hinduja Group and overseeing its charitable foundations.

Sylvester daCunha On June 21, Sylvester daCunha, the advertising veteran renowned for creating the iconic Amul Girl in the 'utterly butterly' campaign, passed away in Mumbai. A key figure in Amul's advertising department since the 1960s, daCunha played a pivotal role in pioneering the concept of advertising based on contemporary events. His legacy remains deeply entwined with the memorable and impactful Amul campaigns.

Oommen Chandy On July 18, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy, passed away in Bengaluru. Having served as Kerala Chief Minister twice, from 2004 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2016, Chandy began his political journey with a victory in the state assembly elections in 1970 at the age of 27. Remarkably, he secured victory in 11 consecutive polls. Beyond his Chief Ministerial roles, Chandy held ministerial positions four times in various cabinets and served as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly on four separate occasions.

Rio Kapadia On September 13, actor Rio Kapadia, aged 66, succumbed to cancer. Known for his roles in films such as 'Dil Chahta Hai,' 'Chak De India,' 'Mardaani,' and 'Happy New Year,' Kapadia also left an imprint on the television industry with series like 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke,' Siddharth Tewary's 'Mahabharat,' and others including 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kkusum: Ek Aam Ladki Ki Kahaani.'

MS Swaminathan On September 28, the renowned Indian agronomist MS Swaminathan, celebrated as the Father of the Green Revolution, passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related ailments. Recognized as the main architect of the green revolution in India, he earned the title "The Father of Economic Ecology" from the United Nations Environment Programme.

Bishan Singh Bedi On October 23, the cricketing legend and former captain of the Indian cricket team, Bishan Singh Bedi, breathed his last at the age of 77. Spanning from 1967 to 1979, Bedi's illustrious career included 67 Test matches where he made a lasting impact with his exceptional performances. His slow left-arm orthodox spin bowling contributed to a total of 266 wickets, solidifying his place in cricketing history.

Subrata Roy On November 14, Subrata Roy Sahara, the chief of the Sahara India group, passed away in Mumbai. As the founder and chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, a conglomerate with diverse business interests, Roy's legacy faced challenges when his company became entangled in a legal dispute with SEBI, marking a shift from the once multi-billion dollar empire he owned.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi On November 14, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the chairman emeritus of The Oberoi Group and a revered figure in Indian hospitality, passed away at the age of 94. Recognized as the doyen of Indian hospitality, PRS Oberoi received prestigious awards such as the Padma Vibhushan for his outstanding contributions to tourism and hospitality in the country. His achievements also included the Lifetime Achievement Award at ILTM (International Luxury Travel Market) and the 'Corporate Hotelier of the World' award by HOTELS magazine USA.

Leelavathi On December 8, Leelavathi, a celebrated Kannada actor with a diverse filmography in Tamil and Telugu, passed away at the age of 85 due to age-related illnesses. Having made her acting debut at sixteen, Leelavathi gained fame for her roles in notable films such as 'Bhakta Kumbara,' 'Santha Thukaram,' 'Bhatka Prahlada,' 'Mangalya Yoga,' and 'Mana Mechchida Madadi'.