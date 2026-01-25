Who Won Padma Awards 2026? Mammootty, Rohit Sharma Among Winners
The central government has announced the Padma Bhushan award for Malayalam actor Mammootty. Similarly, the Padma Vibhushan has been announced for former Kerala Chief Minister Achuthanandan, and the Padma Shri for Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma.
Padma Awards 2026
The central government presents Padma awards to individuals who excel in various fields like arts, social work, literature, education, sports, science, and engineering in India.
Mammootty, Rohit Sharma
The central government has announced the Padma Bhushan for superstar actor Mammootty. Similarly, the Padma Vibhushan has been announced for the late former Kerala CM Achuthanandan.
Padma Vibhushan Awards:
Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) - Art - Maharashtra
K. T. Thomas - Public Affairs - Kerala
N. Rajam - Art - Uttar Pradesh
V. S. Achuthanandan (Posthumous) - Public Affairs - Kerala
List of Padma Bhushan awardees:
Alka Yagnik (Art) - Maharashtra
Bhagat Singh Koshyari - Uttarakhand
Mammootty - Art - Kerala
Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu - Medicine
Vijay Amritraj - Sports
Madhavan, Harmanpreet Kaur
A total of 113 people have been announced for the Padma Shri. From Tamil Nadu, recipients include actor Madhavan, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.