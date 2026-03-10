Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has released 'Defence Forces Vision 2047,' a comprehensive roadmap to transform the Indian military. The blueprint aims for a modern, integrated, and technologically-advanced force to support the 'Viksit Bharat' goal.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released 'Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military' at an event in South Block in the national capital on Tuesday. This comprehensive blueprint has been articulated by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff to transform the Defence Forces into a modern, integrated and technologically-advanced military capable of supporting India's aspiration to become Viksit Bharat by 2047.

A Blueprint for a Future-Ready Military

According to an official release, the vision document outlines the strategic reforms, capability enhancements and organisational changes required within the Defence Forces to effectively address the evolving geostrategic, technological & security environment. It envisages the transformation of the military into an integrated, multi-domain and agile force capable of deterring adversaries, responding across the full spectrum of conflict & protecting expanding strategic interests, amid the rapidly changing global and regional dynamics, the release stated.

Emphasis on Jointness, Synergy, and Innovation

A central pillar of the vision is the emphasis on jointness and synergy among the Services, promoting greater coordination in planning, operations & capability development. The document also highlights the importance of innovation, advanced technologies and a modern training framework to build a force that is adaptable to future warfare challenges.

Fostering 'Aatmanirbharta' in Defence

As per the release, another key focus area is Aatmanirbharta in defence, encouraging the development & adoption of indigenous technologies and solutions tailored to the country's unique security requirements. Strengthening domestic defence manufacturing and technological capabilities is expected to enhance operational readiness while contributing to national growth.

Structured Roadmap and National Approach

The vision document adopts a calibrated roadmap with clearly prioritised capability goals across short-term, mid-term and long-term timelines. This structured approach will guide the development of critical military capabilities, institutional reforms and strategic partnerships required to build a world-class defence force.

Recognising the complexity of future security challenges, the vision document underscores the need for a whole-of-nation approach, integrating military strength with diplomatic, technological and economic power to ensure national security. Through sustained reforms, innovation and national commitment, it aims to ensure that by the centenary of India's independence, the nation's military stands as a globally-respected, technologically-advanced and combat-ready military, contributing to a strong and resilient Viksit Bharat, the release noted.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh and other senior officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)