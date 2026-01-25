The 2026 Padma Awards have been announced, honoring national achievers. Five individuals received the Padma Vibhushan, including posthumous awards for Dharmendra Singh Deol and V. S. Achuthanandan.

The country's prestigious and highest awards, the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri for the year 2025, have been announced. Five achievers have been honored with the Padma Vibhushan and 13 with the Padma Bhushan. Notably, Avadhana practitioner, scholar, and writer from Karnataka, Shatavadhani R Ganesh, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan.

In total, including Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, 8 achievers from Karnataka have received the country's highest honor. With this, Karnataka's flag of fame flies high across the nation.

Padma Award-Winning Achievers from Karnataka

Shatavadhani Ganesh Ankegowda Prabhakar Kore Susheelamma Shashi Shekhar Vempati Shubha Venkatesh Iyengar Suresh Hanagavadi T.T. Jagannath

List of Padma Vibhushan Achievers

Dharmendra Singh Deol (Maharashtra) Field: Art (Cinema) (Posthumous)

K. T. Thomas (Kerala) Field: Public Affairs (Judiciary)

N. Rajam (Uttar Pradesh) Field: Art (Music - Violin)

P. Narayanan (Kerala) Field: Literature and Education

V. S. Achuthanandan (Kerala) Field: Public Affairs (Politics) (Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan Award

Alka Yagnik (Maharashtra) Field: Art (Playback Singing)

Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Uttarakhand) Field: Public Affairs

Kallipatti Ramaswamy Palaniswamy (Tamil Nadu) Field: Medicine

Mammootty (Kerala) Field: Art (Cinema)

Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu (USA/Telangana) Field: Medicine (Oncology)

Piyush Pandey (Maharashtra) Field: Art (Advertising and Communication) (Posthumous)

S. K. M. Maeilanandhan (Tamil Nadu) Field: Social Service

Shatavadhani R. Ganesh (Karnataka) Field: Art (Literature/Avadhana Art)

Shibu Soren (Jharkhand) Field: Public Affairs (Posthumous)

Uday Kotak (Maharashtra) Field: Trade and Industry (Banking)

V. K. Malhotra (Delhi) Field: Public Affairs (Posthumous)

Vellappally Natesan (Kerala) Field: Public Affairs

Vijay Amritraj (Tamil Nadu) Field: Sports (Tennis)

Padma Shri Award

This time, the Padma Shri award has been announced for a total of 45 people, including three silent achievers from Karnataka. Among them, book lover Ankegowda, who started a rural library with a collection of over 10 lakh books; Suresh Hanagavadi, who has been helping people through medical service in Davangere; and Bengaluru's social worker S. G. Susheelamma have been honored with the Padma Shri award. Along with them, 45 prominent achievers from the country have received the Padma Shri honor.