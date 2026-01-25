The 2026 Padma Awards have been announced, honoring national achievers. Five individuals received the Padma Vibhushan, including posthumous awards for Dharmendra Singh Deol and V. S. Achuthanandan.
The country's prestigious and highest awards, the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri for the year 2025, have been announced. Five achievers have been honored with the Padma Vibhushan and 13 with the Padma Bhushan. Notably, Avadhana practitioner, scholar, and writer from Karnataka, Shatavadhani R Ganesh, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan.
In total, including Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, 8 achievers from Karnataka have received the country's highest honor. With this, Karnataka's flag of fame flies high across the nation.
Padma Award-Winning Achievers from Karnataka
- Shatavadhani Ganesh
- Ankegowda
- Prabhakar Kore
- Susheelamma
- Shashi Shekhar Vempati
- Shubha Venkatesh Iyengar
- Suresh Hanagavadi
- T.T. Jagannath
List of Padma Vibhushan Achievers
- Dharmendra Singh Deol (Maharashtra) Field: Art (Cinema) (Posthumous)
- K. T. Thomas (Kerala) Field: Public Affairs (Judiciary)
- N. Rajam (Uttar Pradesh) Field: Art (Music - Violin)
- P. Narayanan (Kerala) Field: Literature and Education
- V. S. Achuthanandan (Kerala) Field: Public Affairs (Politics) (Posthumous)
Padma Bhushan Award
Alka Yagnik (Maharashtra) Field: Art (Playback Singing)
Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Uttarakhand) Field: Public Affairs
Kallipatti Ramaswamy Palaniswamy (Tamil Nadu) Field: Medicine
Mammootty (Kerala) Field: Art (Cinema)
Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu (USA/Telangana) Field: Medicine (Oncology)
Piyush Pandey (Maharashtra) Field: Art (Advertising and Communication) (Posthumous)
S. K. M. Maeilanandhan (Tamil Nadu) Field: Social Service
Shatavadhani R. Ganesh (Karnataka) Field: Art (Literature/Avadhana Art)
Shibu Soren (Jharkhand) Field: Public Affairs (Posthumous)
Uday Kotak (Maharashtra) Field: Trade and Industry (Banking)
V. K. Malhotra (Delhi) Field: Public Affairs (Posthumous)
Vellappally Natesan (Kerala) Field: Public Affairs
Vijay Amritraj (Tamil Nadu) Field: Sports (Tennis)
Padma Shri Award
This time, the Padma Shri award has been announced for a total of 45 people, including three silent achievers from Karnataka. Among them, book lover Ankegowda, who started a rural library with a collection of over 10 lakh books; Suresh Hanagavadi, who has been helping people through medical service in Davangere; and Bengaluru's social worker S. G. Susheelamma have been honored with the Padma Shri award. Along with them, 45 prominent achievers from the country have received the Padma Shri honor.