Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty and renowned Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, as the Centre on Sunday announced the names of the recipients of the coveted Padma Awards 2026 on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. The awards will be presented later this year by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mammootty: An Accomplished Actor

Mammootty is widely regarded as one of India's most accomplished actors, with a global fan following. He made his acting debut in a junior role in Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971 and has since built a remarkable body of work spanning multiple genres and languages. Last year, in November, he bagged his seventh Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Upon receiving the award, Mammootty expressed his gratitude to fellow artists and the team behind 'Bramayugam'. He wrote, "Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol, Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea, Premalu and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards." Mammootty is also a recipient of National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards.

Alka Yagnik: A Soulful Voice

Speaking of Alka Yagnik, she has been enthralling audiences with her soulful voice since the late 1970s. Over a remarkable career spanning nearly five decades, she has created countless musical gems with her melodious singing. Agar Tum Saath Ho, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Chura Ke Dil Mera, and Tere Naam are some of her iconic and beloved tracks. (ANI)