LoP VD Satheesan criticised CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the police for alleged negligence in an incident involving Minister KB Ganesh Kumar's wife. He questioned women's safety in Kerala and demanded the Chief Minister's response on the matter.

Satheesan Questions Women's Safety in Kerala

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan criticised the police and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the incident in which KB Ganesh Kumar's wife Bindu Menon raised allegations against him. "Even after the minister's wife called the police, they left without even asking what had happened. If even a minister's wife cannot get justice, what justice can women in Kerala expect? The Chief Minister must respond to this," Satheesan said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Opposition also launched a sharp attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the issue. Satheesan said it was unfortunate that the police, despite reaching the scene, returned without assisting the complainant.

He added that the incident was a disgrace to a Cabinet that claims to prioritise women's safety and demanded that the Chief Minister explain the matter to the people of Kerala.

"The minister's wife herself has spoken about the police's negligence. What kind of a Cabinet is this? Even if they are not ashamed, we cannot remain silent. The Congress has taken a clear stand on such issues. We are waiting to see what action will be taken and what the Chief Minister will say on this matter," Satheesan said. Satheesan further alleged that the government's claims about ensuring women's safety were merely "PR and propaganda."

LDF Accused of 'False Campaign' Against UDF

Earlier on Thursday, VD Satheesan accused the Left Democratic Front-led state government of running a false campaign against United Democratic Front by spending money from the state exchequer.

Satheesan further announced that he will be continuing his 30-day Puthuyuga Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram today, adding that a valedictory session will be held on Saturday, in which LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will participate. "The Public Relations department of the Government of Kerala is giving false campaign to the newspapers against the UDF by spending the money from the state exchequer... Some media are receiving this amount, and they are propagating against the UDF government... We will fight against it legally and politically... The BJP will never come to power in Kerala... I am completing my 30-day Puthuyuga Yatra today in Trivandrum. The day after tomorrow, a valedictory session will be held, and the LoP from Delhi, Rahul Gandhi, will participate in this meeting," Satheesan told reporters.

Congress Prepares for Assembly Elections

This comes after the state unit of Kerala Congress on Sunday held a preliminary discussion with the party's Screening Committee to decide on the names of potential candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The names will subsequently be sent to the central election committee, said the party's state president, Sunny Joseph. (ANI)