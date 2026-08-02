Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika visited flood-hit Charaideo district, launching paddy nurseries and distributing seedlings to affected farmers. He assured them of the state government's full support for relief and rehabilitation.

Post-Flood Agricultural Support Initiated in Charaideo

Assam Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, on Sunday visited Charaideo district and undertook a series of programmes in Mahmora and Sonari Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) to review the ongoing post-flood agricultural rehabilitation measures and interact with affected farmers, the release said.

The Minister commenced his visit by formally launching the paddy seed sowing programme for a Community Paddy Nursery for flood-affected farmers at the playground of Ghilaguri High School under Mahmora LAC. The initiative, undertaken by the District Agriculture Office, aims to ensure the timely availability of paddy seedlings for farmers whose crops were damaged in the recent floods. As a gesture of solidarity with the farming community, Hazarika also ploughed the nursery land using a tractor.

Addressing the media, he said that the State Government is committed to extending all possible support to flood-affected farmers so that cultivation can resume without delay. He stated that the Agriculture Department is taking all necessary measures to ensure the availability of quality seedlings and other essential assistance for restoring agricultural activities.

Engaging with Farmers and Community Initiatives

Later, the Minister formally launched the distribution of paddy seedlings to flood-affected farmers at Doba Gaon Panchayat under Mahmora LAC under an initiative of NGO AAMI. Appreciating the organisation's contribution, Hazarika thanked the NGO for complementing the Government's rehabilitation efforts through the timely supply of quality paddy seedlings.

He also visited the flood-affected areas of Sumoni Gaon under Mahmora, where he interacted with the affected residents and assessed the prevailing situation. The Minister assured them that the Government of Assam would continue to extend all necessary support for relief and rehabilitation.

Subsequently, Hazarika visited Aatal Pathar under Sonari LAC and formally flagged off trucks carrying paddy seedlings for distribution among flood-affected farmers of Nazira and Mahmora LACs. The initiative has been undertaken by local residents to support farmers affected by the recent floods. He also reviewed the arrangements made by the Agriculture Department to raise adequate seedlings to meet the requirements of affected farmers.

Relief Camp Assessment and Reassurance

The Minister later visited the flood relief camp at Jaya Prathamik Vidyalay, Ward No. 8, Sonari, where he interacted with the families taking shelter there and enquired about their well-being. He was informed that around ten families continue to stay at the camp as their houses have either been damaged or are not yet fit for habitation. Hazarika assured the inmates that the District Administration and the State Government are ensuring all necessary assistance and support until normalcy is restored.

Throughout the visit, Hazarika reiterated that the Government of Assam remains committed to the rehabilitation of flood-affected farmers and the revival of agricultural activities through coordinated efforts of the Agriculture Department, the district administration and various organisations, ensuring timely support for the present cultivation season. (ANI)