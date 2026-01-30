A major road accident was reported from Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, where an over-speeding car rammed into five parked vehicles before crashing into the boundary wall of a mall. The incident took place at around 1 pm near the Kisan Marg red light on Tonk Road.

The accident caused panic in the busy area and briefly disrupted traffic movement.