AGP President Atul Bora announced that seat-sharing talks with the BJP for the Assam polls are ongoing, with a formal declaration soon. The NDA is showing a strong front, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticized the Congress's candidate list.

Assam Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Thursday said that seat-sharing talks with the BJP are underway, with discussions held with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP representatives. A formal announcement is expected soon.

"Yesterday, we had a discussion with the BJP and the Chief Minister regarding seat sharing. We will announce it in a few days after a formal discussion," Bora said.

NDA Strengthens Position Ahead of Polls

The seat-sharing talks are happening against a backdrop of significant political movement in the state: Three suspended Congress MLAs recently joined the BJP, increasing the ruling party's leverage and momentum. The NDA is set to win three Rajya Sabha seats unopposed (two for BJP, one for UPPL), showcasing a solid front ahead of the assembly polls. The return of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) to the NDA fold adds another layer to the negotiations, particularly in the 15 seats of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Congress Announces Candidates, Faces Criticism

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday announced its list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

BJP Dismisses Congress List

"The list of candidates released by Congress doesn't have any freshness. Almost 20 of the 42 candidates were already rejected by the people on many occasions in the previous elections. We do not have any concerns," Pabitra Margherita said.

CM Sarma Calls List 'Dynastic'

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress's list of candidates, calling it a "dynastic list," while highlighting the BJP's emphasis on grassroots workers. Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "One may call it a list, but I would call it a dynastic list. In contrast, the BJP's list would include grassroots workers. The party is fully prepared for the upcoming elections. "

According to an official release, the list includes Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Gauripur, Markline Marak from Goalpara West (ST), Girish Baruah from Bongaigaon, Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta (SC), and Ramen Singh Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST).

Other prominent names are Satyabrat Kalita (Kamalpur), Ripun Bora (Barchalla), Mira Borthakur Goswami (Dispur), Diganta Barman (Barkhetri), Uptal Gogoi (Sonari), Ajoy Kumar Gogoi (Demow), Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), and Ashok Kumar Sarma (Nalbari).

Several women leaders have also been fielded, including Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi SC), Pallabi Saikia Gogoi (Teok), and Suruchi Roy (Ram Krishana Nagar SC).

The BJP-led NDA is looking to retain power after two consecutive election wins against the Congress-led alliance in Assam. (ANI)