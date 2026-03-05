CBSE has cancelled all Class X board exams in the Middle East from March 7-11. Previously postponed exams are also cancelled. The Class XII exam for March 7 is postponed, with the board set to review the situation for subsequent exams.

CBSE Cancels Class X Board Exams in Middle East

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued Circular-3 regarding the Class X and XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions. According to the circular, all the exams for Class X scheduled from March 7 to March 11 have been cancelled. The exams, which were previously postponed to March 3, March 5, and March 6 has also been cancelled. The mode of declaration of results for Class X candidates in the Middle East will be notified later.

"All exams scheduled from 07.03.2026 to 11.03.2026 are cancelled. Exams previously postponed to 02.03.2026, 05.03.2026, and 06.03.2026 are also cancelled. The mode of declaration of results for Class X candidates in the Middle East will be notified later," the circular stated.

Class XII Exams Postponed

The exam scheduled for Class XII on March 7 has been postponed. The Board will review the situation on March 7 and give instructions regarding exams scheduled from March 9 onwards, with the revised dates for the exam to be announced later.

"Exam scheduled on 07 March 2026 is postponed. Revised dates will be announced later. The Board will review the situation on 07 March 2026 and give instructions regarding exams scheduled from 09 March 2026 onwards," the circular noted. Students are advised to stay in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully.

Exam Disruption Amidst Escalating Regional Conflict

This comes as the US and Israel conducted airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)