The introduction of rail services has transformed Mizoram, boosting its economy and tourism. A historic milestone was achieved with the arrival of the first FCI food grain train at Sairang, strengthening the state's essential supply chain.

With the introduction of passenger and freight train services, Mizoram has experienced a significant transformation in both passenger transportation and the movement of goods across the state, the release said.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, this development has not only improved connectivity but has also contributed to economic growth and further strengthened tourism in the region.

Major Milestone: First FCI Food Grain Train Arrives

In a significant historic milestone, the first-ever Food Corporation of India (FCI) food grain cargo train arrived at Sairang Railway Station on March 3. The cargo train comprised 42 wagons carrying around 25,900 quintals of rice from Punjab. This marks an important step in strengthening rail-based freight connectivity in the state and improving the supply chain of essential commodities.

The FCI rake was received at the station by B. Lalchhanzova, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Government of Mizoram, along with Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena and other dignitaries.

The successful unloading of the inward FCI food grain rake at Sairang signifies the growing operational capability of the station and highlights the expanding role of railway infrastructure in supporting Mizoram's logistics and food distribution network.

Bairabi-Sairang Line: A Game Changer

It may be mentioned that the inauguration of the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang railway line on September 13, 2025, by the Prime Minister marked a historic milestone for the people of Mizoram. This major infrastructure project has brought Aizawl onto India's railway map by directly linking the state to the national railway network.

Beyond improving transportation, the new rail line is expected to create significant opportunities for economic growth and promote tourism development across the region.

Tourism and Passenger Services Flourish

The release said that the newly opened railway line in Mizoram has given a boost to tourism, with the state witnessing a steady increase in the number of visitors over the past six months.

Bharat Gaurav Train Marks Tourism Milestone

Railway services in Mizoram reached a new milestone with the arrival of the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train at Sairang Railway Station for the very first time on February 12, 2026 under the "North East Discovery" circuit. This premium tourist train, carrying 81 tourists from different parts of India as well as other nations such the United States and Nepal, underscores Mizoram's growing visibility on the national and international tourism map.

Improved accessibility has attracted both domestic and international visitors, which is contributing to employment generation in hospitality and allied sectors, promoting eco-tourism and cultural tourism, and positioning Mizoram as an emerging destination in the Northeast under the broader vision of inclusive growth and regional integration.

High Demand for Passenger Trains

Since the commencement of train services on the Bairabi - Sairang route in September 2025, public response has been overwhelming. The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express has recorded occupancy exceeding 150% in both directions. The Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express have similarly registered strong occupancy levels of over 100%, clearly reflecting robust demand and strong public acceptance of railway services from Sairang.

On 9th February 2026, a new train service from Sairang to Silchar was flagged off by the Railway Minister, further strengthening regional mobility, and connecting Mizoram with the important educational, medical and commercial hub of the Barak Valley in Assam.

Freight Operations Gain Momentum

Freight operations on the Bairabi-Sairang section have gained significant momentum since its commissioning. It may be noted that the first freight rake comprising 21 cement wagons was successfully moved to Sairang shortly after inauguration, marking the beginning of regular freight movement to the State.

From September 2025 to March 2026, Sairang Terminal has handled more than 30 freight rakes, indicating the gradual development of rail-based cargo movement in Mizoram. During this period, 3.5 rakes of cement were unloaded at the terminal.

In addition to cement, other commodities handled through rail include automobiles (2 rakes), fertilisers (0.5 rake), stone chips (20.5 rakes) and sand (4 rakes). The handling of these diverse commodities demonstrates the growing utilisation of Sairang as an emerging freight hub, supporting infrastructure development and improving the supply of construction materials and essential goods in the state.

Notably, the first inward automobile rake carrying 119 passenger vehicles was received at Sairang in December 2025, demonstrating the line's capability to handle high-value bulk consignments.

NFR has also initiated measures to strengthen parcel logistics, including the introduction of refrigerated parcel van services to facilitate transportation of horticultural and perishable produce, thereby expanding market access for local farmers and traders.

The expansion of railway connectivity marks a turning point for Mizoram. By improving transportation, stimulating economic growth and boosting tourism, the railways are playing a vital role in the state's transformation. As infrastructure continues to develop, Mizoram is steadily emerging as an accessible and attractive destination in Northeast India. (ANI)