Rahul Gandhi says the movement to 'protect democracy' will continue after the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court. He hosted opposition leaders for tea before they planned to address the media about their petition against the EC.

'Movement to Protect Democracy Will Continue': Rahul Gandhi

After the INDIA bloc's "Chalo Dilli" march to the Supreme Court, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the movement to "protect democracy" will continue. He said he invited his "comrades" from civil society, student organisations and leaders from the INDIA bloc, along with opposition MPs, for a tea meeting today, after which they plan to present their case before the media. He added that all are together in their fight to "protect" democracy.

"Today I have invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, student organisations, and civil society comrades to my home for tea. In this people's movement to protect democracy, we are all together - and this movement will continue relentlessly," Gandhi posted on X. "After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media. All protests are one," he added.

INDIA Bloc Files Petition in Supreme Court

This comes after INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court, following which 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls on Monday.

SC Registry Flags Defects in Petition

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Registry has flagged 14 defects in the writ petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and nine other INDIA bloc leaders challenging aspects of the Election Commission of India's (ECIs) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The petitioners include Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) MP MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule and Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Mohammed Basheer.

Pertinently, the Registry has also sought clarification from the petitioners on why private parties -- CEC Gyanesh Kumar and two ECs SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have been arrayed as respondents in the writ petition. The objection has been raised in the context of the petition being filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. The petitioners have said they are approaching the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities in the exercise of the Election Commission’s powers during the SIR and have sought, among other reliefs, examination of the manner in which the poll panel took and implemented decisions relating to the electoral-roll revision. (ANI)