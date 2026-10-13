The Trinamool Congress held a protest in Kolkata against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission. Leader Kunal Ghosh accused the police and BJP of obstructing the rally and alleged that Kumar rigged votes to help the BJP.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday held a protest rally against Chief Election Officer (CEO), Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission in Kolkata, West Bengal. TMC protesters chanted slogans like "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor."

TMC accuses police of stifling protest

Speaking to ANI during the protest, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused the administration of stifling a peaceful protest by deploying police and central forces across parts of Kolkata. Ghosh claimed that the youth and student wings of the TMC had organised a peaceful demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, but security personnel blocked routes to prevent people from gathering. "Our students and youth wing, under the leadership of Mamata Didi, had organised a completely peaceful program here against Gyanesh Kumar. They had already intimated the police in advance via email. However, since this morning, the police and central forces have blocked the entire route," Ghosh told ANI.

The TMC leader further alleged that supporters travelling to the demonstration site were obstructed across several parts of the city. "People who want to come here are being stopped across the entire neighbourhood, covering North and Central Kolkata. Our program here is completely peaceful. We are speaking out against Gyanesh Kumar, and the BJP is feeling the pain in its heart," Ghosh said.

'Gyanesh Kumar rigged votes for BJP': Ghosh

Levelling serious charges against the poll body chief, Ghosh remarked, "Why is the BJP hurting? Because Gyanesh Kumar rigged and stole votes to give undue advantage to the BJP."

Opposition demands use of old electoral rolls

On Monday, Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said elections should be conducted using the existing electoral rolls until the names of all eligible voters are included in the lists, amid the Opposition's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Speaking to the reporters, Banerjee said, "I think legal voters' names should be on the list. As long as their names are not included in the list, we think the election should be conducted using the old list."

INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court of India on Monday, over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The leaders filed a petition in the apex court. (ANI)