A suspected mobile phone snatcher faced a dangerous ordeal at Bihar's Shivnarayanpur railway station when passengers grabbed his hand through a moving train's window. The man was dragged alongside the speeding train until he fell and was later apprehended by security officials.

A suspected mobile phone snatcher had a narrow escape after his attempt to steal a passenger’s phone from a moving train turned into a dangerous ordeal at Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. People on the train caught the man and held on to his hand while the train kept going. This left the man fighting next to the bus.

A video that is said to show what happened has gone viral on social media, bringing attention to how dangerous it is to steal cell phones on moving trains. Reports say that the conflict started when the young man allegedly tried to steal a cell phone from a person sitting near a train window. He seemed to think he could get the device and run away before anyone could stop him.

But when passengers grabbed his hand through the glass, the effort took an unexpected turn. The man was left hanging to the glass, unable to break free as the train continued to move.

While being pulled alongside the speeding train, the suspect allegedly begged the passengers to free him. As the coach moved around the platform, he found it difficult to keep up with it. The situation continued until the train approached the end of the platform. The man eventually lost his grip and fell to the ground.

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He was later apprehended by security officials at the station, according to sources. Nevertheless, information about his identification, whether he was hurt, and the legal action taken against him have not been independently verified.

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Discussions concerning cell phone snatching at train stations and the risks involved have been triggered by the widely shared video.