Vardhaman Jain and his wife Radhika Jain presented the valuable ornaments to the temple authorities.

భూలోక వైకుంఠం తిరుమల క్షేత్రంలో కొలువుదీరిన కలియుగ ప్రత్యక్ష దైవం శ్రీ వేంకటేశ్వర స్వామివారికి ఓ భక్తుడు 121 కిలోల బంగారాన్ని విరాళంగా, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారి సమక్షంలో శ్రీవారికి సమర్పించారు. #Tirumala #TTD #SriVenkateswaraSwamy #GoldDonation #Govinda #Tirupati #VardhmanJain #RadhikaJain #TTDOfficialUpdates — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) November 26, 2026

TTD sources have described as the largest individual offering made to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, reported news agency PTI.

Who is Vardhaman Jain?

Vardhaman Jain is a Chennai-based businessman, founder and vice-chairman of Access Healthcare, and director of Asia Engineering. He and his wife, Radhika Jain, made the 121-kg gold and diamond offering to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on November 26, 2026.

TTD says the donation comprises 46 pieces across 33 types of ornaments, with a total value of Rs 206 crore. Jain has previously supported TTD through donations to the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel and Gosamrakshana Trust.

In 2025, he donated Rs 5 crore to SVBC and Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust.

He also donated electric buses to support TTD's transportation requirements in May 2026. A cattle-feed mixing plant worth Rs 5 crore, established at the TTD Goshala, was also donated by him.

He also donated coin-sorting machine Worth Rs 1 crore, to help sort and count hundi offerings.