Who is Tyson? Indian Army Dog Leads Troops to Kill 3 Jaish Terrorists in J&K
Tyson, a trained Indian Army German Shepherd, helped security forces eliminate 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists during Operation Trashi-I. Despite being shot in the leg, Tyson continued moving, enabling troops to identify and neutralise militants.
Who is Tyson? Indian Army’s elite four-legged soldier
Tyson is a trained German Shepherd serving with the Indian Army’s 2 Para (Special Forces). He is a combat-trained military dog used in high-risk counter-terror operations. Tyson is trained to detect threats, track movement and locate hidden targets in difficult terrain. His discipline, speed and sharp senses make him a key member of special operations teams working in sensitive areas.
How Tyson helped troops in Kishtwar operation
Tyson played a crucial role during a counter-terror operation in the Chhatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.
Tyson, a brave sniffer dog from 2 Para SF was the first to track down the terrorists. Even after being shot in the leg, he stayed on his feet and kept moving despite the injury.
He took the first bullet while confirming terrorist presence in Kishtwar
He was shot in the leg during the encounter, but he kept going despite the pain and airlifted. Now he is safe and recovering.
Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces launched Operation Trashi-I to track terrorists hiding in forested mountains.
Tyson continued moving despite getting shot
During the search, Tyson located a hidden terrorist shelter built into rugged terrain. He crawled forward to confirm the position. As he approached the hideout, terrorists opened fire and shot him in the leg. Despite the injury, Tyson continued moving, allowing troops to pinpoint the exact location of the militants.
He was the first to storm the terrorist hideout, took a bullet, and still refused to retreat.
This action helped joint forces, including the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force, neutralise three terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Key outcomes of the encounter
Officials said one of the killed militants was Saifullah, who had been active in the region for nearly two years and had evaded capture several times. Security forces recovered two AK-47 rifles, ammunition and other materials from the site.
Residents in nearby areas expressed relief after the elimination of the militants, who had been moving across forest zones to avoid detection.
Tyson's condition and treatment
After the operation, Tyson was airlifted for urgent medical care. Officials confirmed that he is stable and recovering. Military sources highlighted that trained Army dogs often face the same risks as soldiers during operations and are treated with equal care and respect.
Role of Army dogs in counter-terror missions
Military working dogs are trained for tracking, detection and assault support. They help forces search difficult terrain, detect explosives and identify hidden threats faster than human patrols. Tyson’s action once again showed how trained K9 units strengthen counter-terror operations in high-risk zones.
Officials also recalled another brave military dog, Phantom, who lost his life in a 2024 encounter while protecting troops during a similar operation.
About Operation Trashi-I
Operation Trashi-I is a counter-terror mission launched earlier this year in January in the mountainous areas of Kishtwar. The operation focuses on forest belts such as Chhatroo, Sonnar, Dolgam and Dichhar. Intelligence inputs from multiple agencies led to coordinated search missions aimed at dismantling terrorist hideouts operating in the region.
