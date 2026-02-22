During the search, Tyson located a hidden terrorist shelter built into rugged terrain. He crawled forward to confirm the position. As he approached the hideout, terrorists opened fire and shot him in the leg. Despite the injury, Tyson continued moving, allowing troops to pinpoint the exact location of the militants.

BREAKING: K9 trooper Tyson of 2 Para Special Forces was shot while leading from the front in a high-risk counter-terror operation in Jammu & Kashmir.



He was the first to storm the terrorist hideout, took a bullet, and still refused to retreat. That is not just training that is… pic.twitter.com/kvx3zDBCpu — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) February 22, 2026

This action helped joint forces, including the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force, neutralise three terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed.