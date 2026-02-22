Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has inaugurated the new integrated terminal at Guwahati's LGBI Airport. The move is expected to boost Assam's tourism and position the state as the economic engine of the North-East, raising capacity to 13.1M.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday formally inaugurated operations at the new integrated terminal at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati. The inauguration was also attended by the Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani, marking a major leap in Assam's aviation infrastructure. On the occasion, the Chief Minister warmly greeted the first batch of passengers, ushering in a new and elevated travel experience for the region.

CM Hails New Terminal as Game-Changer for Assam

"This airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, 2025. Exactly after 2 months, the building has been operationalised. I would like to congratulate Adani Aviation for this achievement as well as the people of Assam," the Chief Minister told the media.

Earlier at the event, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I express my gratitude and we are thankful to Mr Gautam Adani for keeping his commitment of investing Rs 50,000 crore made during Advantage Assam 2.0, last year. I believe with the operationalisation of this new Terminal, Assam's tourism will get a boost. It will be a game-changer for Assam. The culture of Assam has been respected during the construction of this new airport terminal, and as Assamese, we are proud of it."

A Milestone for Assam and the North-East

Meanwhile, Jeet Adani said the expansion reflects the region's evolving demand and long-term growth trajectory. "Today is more than a commercial milestone. It is a proud moment for the people of Assam and the North-East. This achievement belongs to the countless hands and hearts that turned vision into reality. It resonates with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision for future-ready infrastructure and with the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma's mission to position Assam as the economic engine of the North-East," Adani said.

Boosting Capacity and Regional Connectivity

The new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) began commercial operations this evening, raising annual passenger capacity to 13.1 million and reinforcing Guwahati's position as the principal aviation gateway to India's strategic North-Eastern region to South and Southeast Asia.

The transition followed a phased, operations-led activation, with live trials conducted across check-in, baggage handling, security and aircraft turnaround before full deployment. The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, 2025. (ANI)