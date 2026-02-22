Police in Budgam have attached immovable property linked to a suspected terror operative as part of an ongoing crackdown on support networks. Officials said the action was taken after completing all legal procedures in a case registered at Police Station Khag.

The attached property belongs to Ghulam Nabi Najar, son of late Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Gamgulla Khansahib. According to police, the property includes 1 kanal and 16 marlas of land located in village Gamgulla Khansahib. Authorities described the land as prime property.

Legal action after formal process

Police said the attachment was carried out after following due legal formalities under applicable criminal procedure provisions. Officials described the step as a strong measure aimed at weakening terror-linked networks by targeting assets believed to support unlawful activities.

In an official statement, Budgam Police said the action sends a clear warning that those involved in anti-national activities will face prosecution and may also lose property linked to such activities.

District-wide crackdown continues

The property attachment comes amid a broader operation targeting Jammu and Kashmir residents believed to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Police said several relatives and associates of suspected operatives have been booked under relevant legal provisions.

During searches at multiple locations, officers seized digital devices and material described as incriminating. Investigators are examining these items for evidence related to logistics support, propaganda activity and recruitment efforts.

Budgam Police said operations against terror networks and their support structures will continue. Officials stated their priority is to maintain peace and public safety in the district by dismantling networks that provide assistance to militants.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

