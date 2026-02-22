Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the start of the Mahayuti government's Budget Session and a new AI-4-Agri conference. He expressed confidence in Sunetra Pawar and said the government is ready to respond to opposition allegations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Budget Session of the Mahayuti government is starting on Monday, and announced the initation AI-4-Agri conference. "The Budget will be presented tomorrow. Ajit Pawar had prepared for it. Sunetra Pawar is experiencing it for the first time, and I am confident she will perform the role just as Dada (Ajit Pawar) did. Any doubts or questions will be addressed," Fadnavis said.

Speaking on technology and agriculture, he said, "Maharashtra will move ahead in AI agriculture. We are organising the AI 4 Agri conference. Regarding any allegations from the opposition, we are ready to respond, but there should be no baseless propaganda."

On the question raised regarding the recent plane accident, Fadnavis said, "Everyone is saddened by the incident. The DGCA is closely monitoring the case, and a CBI enquiry will also be conducted. Anyone who has doubts or concerns should get answers. In the VSR company, leaders from across the country fly, and I myself have flown (flown) there -- any doubt should be clarified."

Meanwhile, according to CMO Maharashtra on X, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Divyang Sahayak Portal' of the Divyang Welfare Department today at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Minister Atul Save, and related senior officials were present, according to X post.

A report reviewing the works of the Krishna and Godavari Basin Development Corporations under the Water Resources Department for the year 2025 was released in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, according to Fadnavis was present at 'Chahapan' on the eve of the Maharashtra Legislature's Budget Session 2026. (ANI)