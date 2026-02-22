Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran and Sarang Helicopter Display in Jaipur, praising the IAF's bravery and technical prowess and highlighting the city's readiness for national-level events.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic and Sarang Helicopter Display on the Jal Mahal Sail in Jaipur on Sunday in the august presence of Governor Haribhau Bagde.

CM Lauds IAF's Prowess and Jaipur's Preparedness

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister praised the bravery, courage, and technical prowess of the Indian Air Force, stating that this event on Jaipur's soil is a matter of pride. He said that after the grand and successful Army Day Parade, this remarkable event, organised by the Air Force, proves that Jaipur is fully prepared for such national events. Sharma said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the pride of our armed forces is continuously growing. The Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor are a testament to the Air Force's incredible prowess and the strong security of India.

He said that our Air Force, besides protecting the borders, also serves as a ray of hope for the people during natural disasters and pandemics.

Honouring Jaipur's Own Pilots

The Chief Minister said that the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team mesmerise the audience with their unparalleled aerial skills and outstanding aerobatics. The three pilots of the Indian Air Force's Ambassadors Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, Wing Commander Ankit Vashisht, and Squadron Leader Sanjesh Singh, are from Jaipur. These pilots have achieved this position through years of hard work, unwavering discipline, and exceptional skill.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Sharma said that this event is a celebration of the unbreakable bond between the civilian and the armed forces. Such events inspire young people to join the armed forces. It also promotes national pride and awareness of the defence services.

After the program concluded, the Chief Minister went among the crowd and accepted their greetings.

Spectacular Aerial Manoeuvres Captivate Jaipur

Sarang Helicopter Display

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team performed a remarkable display of precision and team coordination in the open sky over Jal Mahal. The team created numerous formations in the sky, including the Sarang Split, Arrowhead, Dolphin Leap, Level Cross, High Speed Cross, Crossover Break, Diamond, and Inverted Wine Glass.

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team greeted the people of Jaipur on behalf of the Air Force by forming a heart in the sky, along with various formations, including the Inverted Run, Barrel Roll, Bomb Burst, and DNA Structure.

The crowd was captivated by the chants of "Khamma Ghani" and "Ram-Ram Sa" from the cockpits of both teams.

Dignitaries in Attendance

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Air Command Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, along with other public representatives, were present.