Who was Sadhna Gupta? All About Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife & Prateek Yadav’s Mother
Sadhna Gupta, second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav, lived a private life but remained closely linked to the Yadav family. She was also the mother of Prateek Yadav, whose sudden death brought renewed attention to the family’s personal history.
Early Life and Background
Sadhna Gupta was born in Uttar Pradesh and came from a modest background. Before her association with Mulayam Singh Yadav, she was earlier married to Chandra Prakash Gupta, a businessman from Farrukhabad.
Relationship with Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sadhna Gupta later came into contact with Mulayam Singh Yadav and eventually became part of his personal life after the passing of his first wife, Malti Devi. Over time, she was widely known as his second wife and remained associated with the Yadav family in public discussions.
Mother of Prateek Yadav
Sadhna Gupta is the mother of Prateek Yadav, who stayed away from active politics and focused on business and fitness-related ventures. Prateek Yadav passed away at the age of 38, with reports suggesting a suspected heart attack. His sudden demise drew widespread attention and condolences from political and social circles.
Also Read: Prateek Yadav Instagram post against wife Aparna Yadav BJP leader in UP goes viral again; Check
Later Life and Passing
Sadhna Gupta lived a relatively private life despite her association with a powerful political family. She passed away in July 2022 after a brief illness. Her death marked an emotional moment for the Yadav family and closed an important chapter in the family’s personal history.
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