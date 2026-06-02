MDMK chief Vaiko led a protest in Chennai against the Mekedatu dam, warning it will affect 5 crore people in Tamil Nadu. He also condemned Governor RN Ravi for 'saffronising' Thiruvalluvar and announced a black flag protest against him.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko on Tuesday led a protest near the Collector's Office in Chennai against the proposed Mekedatu dam project in Karnataka, raising concerns over its impact on Tamil Nadu's water security and agricultural sector. Accompanied by party leaders and workers, Vaiko demanded that the Union government prevent Karnataka from proceeding with the construction of the dam across the Cauvery River.

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Addressing the workers during the protest, Vaiko said, "The Union government should not allow Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu Dam. If this dam is constructed in Karnataka, then 5 crore people in Tamil Nadu will be affected. Already due to a lack of water for irrigation, agricultural production is decreasing." The veteran leader warned that the project could significantly affect drinking water availability and irrigation needs in Tamil Nadu, where farmers have repeatedly voiced concerns over water-sharing issues linked to the Cauvery basin.

Vaiko Condemns Governor Over Thiruvalluvar Portrayal

Vaiko also criticised Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the portrayal of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar, alleging an attempt to saffronise the revered figure. "I condemn the Tamil Nadu Governor for saffronising Thiruvalluvar. It was the most atrocious decision to show Thiruvalluvar wearing a saffron cloth. On June 7, we will hold a protest with black flags against the Governor near Lok Bhavan," he said.

Widespread Opposition from Farmers

The protest comes amid growing opposition from political parties and farmer organisations in Tamil Nadu against the Mekedatu project. Farmers have argued that any reduction in Cauvery water flow would adversely affect agriculture and livelihoods across the delta region.

Last week, hundreds of farmers participated in a protest rally in Nagapattinam demanding a farm loan waiver and urging both the Centre and the state government to stop the proposed dam project. The demonstration, organised by farmers' associations, witnessed tense moments after police attempted to halt the march, leading to a brief scuffle.