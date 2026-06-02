Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani met President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He pledged to focus on jointness, self-reliance, and innovation within the armed forces.

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N S Raja Subramani called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 'Kartavya Bhavan' on Tuesday.

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Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani, along with his wife Mahalakshmi Subramani, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

In a post on X the Raksha Mantri Office (RMO), "Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N S Raja Subramani called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh at 'Kartavya Bhavan'."

Earlier, on Monday, CDS General NS Raja Subramani, along with his wife Mahalakshmi Subramani, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, along with his wife Smt. Mahalakshmi Subramani called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

New CDS Outlines Vision and Priorities

CDS General NS Raja Subramani was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in the national capital.

"I'm honoured to assume charge as the Chief of Defence Staff. We are grateful to the nation for the trust reposed in the Armed Forces. We, the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Ministry of Defence, strategic institutions and all stakeholders stand united as part of the whole of nation approach to strengthen India's security. We are committed to implementing the vision of our Prime Minister, 'JAI'- Jointness, Atma Nirbharta and Innovation," CDS General NS Raja Subramani said.

"Transformation of the armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance jointness, synergy and integration will be the primary focus. Atma Nirbharta is a central pillar of our national security. We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces," he added.

Career and Appointment

The Government appointed General NS Raja Subramani as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on May 9. He will also function as the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs. He served as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat, as Vice Chief of the Army Staff and as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command. He was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985. (ANI)