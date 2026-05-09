Who is S. A. Chandrasekhar? All About TVK Leader Thalapathy Vijay’s Father
As TVK creates waves in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, attention has shifted to Vijay’s father S. A. Chandrasekhar. The veteran filmmaker not only launched Vijay’s acting career but also strongly supports his political journey.
Early Life and Film Journey
S. A. Chandrasekhar, popularly known as SAC, is a veteran Tamil filmmaker, producer and writer. Born in Tamil Nadu in 1945, he began directing films in the late 1970s and went on to helm over 70 movies across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, earning recognition for socially driven commercial entertainers.
Launching Vijay’s Career
SAC played a major role in shaping Vijay’s film career. He introduced Vijay as a lead actor in Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992 and continued supporting him through his early acting years. Over time, Vijay became one of Tamil cinema’s biggest superstars with a massive fan following across South India.
Family Background
S. A. Chandrasekhar’s wife, Shoba Chandrasekhar, is a singer, writer and filmmaker. The Chandrasekhar family has long been associated with the Tamil entertainment industry. Their strong cinema background helped create Vijay’s early public image, which later transformed into a larger-than-life personality admired by audiences and political supporters alike.
SAC and Vijay’s Political Journey
As Vijay entered politics through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), SAC openly backed his son’s political ambitions. Though there were occasional reports of differences between them earlier, SAC has defended Vijay during political controversies and election campaigns. He believes Vijay’s popularity and clean image can bring major political change in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu Election Buzz
The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections brought TVK into the spotlight after the party emerged as a major political force. Vijay’s rise disrupted the long-standing dominance of DMK and AIADMK, creating huge excitement among supporters. Amid coalition discussions and government formation talks, SAC once again grabbed attention as the father behind Tamil Nadu’s newest political sensation.
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