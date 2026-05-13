Who is Khan Sir? All About Educator Raising Voice for NEET Students Across India
Khan Sir, originally named Faizal Khan, is one of India’s most popular educators. The Patna-based teacher is now gaining attention for supporting NEET students and speaking strongly against exam controversies.
Who is Khan Sir?
Popular educator Khan Sir has once again become a major talking point online after strongly reacting to the NEET controversy. As lakhs of students across India expressed anger and frustration over allegations of paper leaks and exam irregularities, Khan Sir openly spoke in support of students and demanded strict action against those responsible.
Known for his fearless opinions and student-friendly approach, the teacher’s videos and statements on the NEET issue quickly went viral on social media.
From Patna Teacher to Internet Sensation
Khan Sir is one of India’s most famous educators and YouTubers. Based in Patna, Bihar, he became popular because of his simple teaching style, relatable examples, and humorous way of explaining difficult topics. He runs the “Khan GS Research Centre,” where he teaches students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, Railways, NDA, and NEET.
Over the years, he has gained millions of followers online, especially among students from middle-class and rural backgrounds who connect with his affordable and practical teaching methods.
Why Is Khan Sir Speaking About NEET?
The recent NEET controversy created panic among medical aspirants after reports of paper leaks and irregularities surfaced. Many students claimed their hard work and future were being affected by repeated issues in the examination process.
Reacting to the situation, Khan Sir criticised the authorities handling the exam and said students should not suffer because of administrative failures. He pointed out that lakhs of students spend years preparing for NEET, often under financial and emotional pressure.
His emotional appeal and strong words resonated with many students, who praised him for speaking on their behalf.
Support From Students Across India
Following his comments, clips of Khan Sir discussing the NEET issue spread widely online. Many students supported his stand and appreciated his efforts to highlight their concerns publicly.
For many aspirants, Khan Sir has become more than just a teacher — he is now seen as a voice representing students during one of the biggest education controversies in the country.
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