SSSUTMS clarified that NEET-UG 2026 paper leak accused Shubham Khairnar was never an active student. The university said he enrolled in 2021 but never attended classes. Khairnar has been arrested by Nashik Crime Branch.

In a fresh clarification amid the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, Sri Satya Sai University of Technology and Medical Sciences (SSSUTMS) on Wednesday informed that the accused person, Shubham Khairnar, was never actively associated with the institution after securing admission in 2021.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

University Details Accused's Lack of Association

Ankit Joshi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Sri Satya Sai University of Technology and Medical Sciences, said records show that Khairnar had enrolled in the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programme but never attended classes or participated in any academic activity.

"Records show a student named Shubham Khairnar enrolled in our Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) program in the year 2021. After securing his admission, the department contacted him once classes commenced," Joshi told ANI.

He further clarified that the student did not maintain any contact or engagement with the university after the initial communication.

"Following that initial communication, he never attended a single class, participated in any academic activities, or appeared for any examinations. He essentially never physically attended the college," he added.

Joshi emphasised that Khairnar had no association with the institution beyond paper enrolment. "Ever since his enrollment in 2021, he has had absolutely no active involvement with the university," he said.

Exam Cancelled, CBI Probe Ordered

The clarification comes after the Crime Branch Unit-2 office in Nashik took custody of Shubham Khairnar, an accused of the alleged paper leak of the NEET-UG 2026 exam. He was arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

The government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

Students Protest Across Nation

Students across the nation protested, criticising the move to re-conduct the exam. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers held a protest against the central government.

Protestors were seen climbing the barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest.

The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA, 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres. (ANI)