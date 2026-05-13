A Madhya Pradesh link to the NEET-UG paper leak has surfaced with the arrest of Dr Shubham Khairnar, a former BAMS student from a Sehore university. The university claims he was a student 'on paper only' and never attended classes or exams.

A Madhya Pradesh connection has emerged in the NEET-UG paper leak case after Rajasthan Police arrested Dr Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Maharashtra. Khairnar was reportedly a student of the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) at Sri Satya Sai University in Sehore.

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Rajasthan Police took Shubham into custody following allegations of rigging and irregularities in the NEET examination held on May 3. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had links to the Sehore-based university, where he was enrolled as a medical student.

University Distances Itself From Accused

The revelation sparked concerns that the roots of the paper leak network may extend into Sehore. However, the university management has distanced itself from the accused, stating that his involvement with the institution was only on paper.

Speaking to ANI, Ankit Joshi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Sri Satya Sai University of Technology and Medical Sciences (SSSUTMS), told the students' history. "As the matter has come to our notice, a student named Shubham Khairnar took admission in the Ayurveda course (BAMS) at Sri Satya Sai University in the year 2021. Since he took admission in 2021, when the classes commenced, he was called by the department. However, after the classes started, he neither attended any classes nor was there any participation from his side in any academic activities. He did not even appear for the exams," Joshi said.

He added, "So, in a way, it can be said that he never actually attended the college. As I mentioned, he took admission in the year 2021 in the Ayurveda course, but since then, there has been no participation from him in any of the university's academic activities."

Probe Into Pan-India Racket Continues

Rajasthan Police are currently interrogating Shubham Khairnar to uncover the extent of the Sehore link and identify other individuals involved in the pan-India paper leak racket. (ANI)