AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the Delhi govt over the Malviya Nagar fire that killed 21, alleging a pattern of tragedies, slow fire brigade response, and delayed investigations. He cited past fires in Palam and Vivek Vihar as examples.

AAP Slams Govt Over Systemic Failures

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the state government over the repeated fire incidents in the capital, citing multiple recent tragedies and alleging systemic failures in fire response and accountability after the Malviya Nagar fire that claimed 21 lives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Referring to earlier incidents, Bhardwaj said fire tragedies had become a pattern without accountability. "Look, in February, a fire broke out in Palam. Nine people were burnt alive, including three girls. The fire brigade's lift didn't open, and the fire brigade didn't work. This came to light in front of everyone. The government said they'd investigate. Three months have passed, but the investigation report hasn't come out," he said.

He added that similar lapses were seen in other cases as well. "A fire broke out in Vivek Vihar. There was no water in the fire brigade, no pressure in the water. Nine people died. No report came. Now, 20-21 people have been burnt to death here," Bhardwaj said, referring to the latest incident in Malviya Nagar.

Targeting the authorities over response delays, he said, "The fire brigade's response time is very bad. After receiving information about a fire, it takes 45 minutes to one and a half hours. They also came here in one and a half hours."

He also accused the government of shifting blame instead of accepting responsibility. "But what is the government saying? The government has activated its toolkit... those poor people who have come here from Africa and other countries out of necessity, and are staying in small houses and hotels... you are blaming them," he said.

Bhardwaj demanded accountability from officials, adding, "The government should fix its own responsibility. Don't blame these poor people. The government should say our fire brigade arrived late, we are sorry, our preparation was not there."

He further alleged that investigations were being delayed. "Minister Ashish Sood says we will investigate and see who is responsible. The government is the number one liar. The government tells lies. Ashish Sood is a liar. I want to ask him, the fire broke out in Palam on February 18th. June has started. When will your report come? When will the report for Vivek Vihar come?" he asked.

Govt Promises Strict Action

His remarks came as Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the Malviya Nagar fire incident. "The building owner who is responsible for negligence will be arrested. We will not spare any illegal building, and those found guilty," Sood said.

He added, "The guilty will not be spared. We are probing whether or not the building obtained NOC. We are finding out if the required permission to run BnB was obtained or not."

Political Leaders Extend Condolences

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from political leaders across parties following the tragedy. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The news of the deaths of a large number of people and injuries to nearly three dozen or more due to a fire in a hotel in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. My appeal to Congress colleagues is that please help the affected people as much as possible." https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/2062071550933938266

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The incident of arson at a hotel in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is extremely tragic and heart-rending. I extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I pray to God to grant a place at His sacred feet to the souls of the departed and to bestow strength upon the bereaved families to bear this unbearable sorrow. I wish for the swift recovery of all the injured." https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2062071855138455888

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also expressed grief, saying, "The news of the loss of lives in the fire accident at a restaurant located in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and to bestow swift recovery upon the injured." https://x.com/bhajanlalbjp/status/2062076571385831891?s=46

21 Dead, Over 40 Rescued in Massive Blaze

According to officials, at least 21 people were killed and more than 40 rescued after a massive fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar around 8:48 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said, "Local police staff immediately reached the spot and commenced rescue, evacuation, and relief operations. The fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of 8 fire tenders."

He confirmed, "More than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals... It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead."

"Rescue and search operations are still underway, and all concerned agencies remain deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected," Mittal added. Eyewitnesses described chaos as people jumped from upper floors to escape the flames, while rescue teams struggled to control the blaze. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire, with officials examining possible lapses in safety norms and permissions. (ANI)