Dasheri mango farmers in Udhampur express happiness after PM Modi highlighted mango cultivation in 'Mann Ki Baat'. They say the recognition has boosted their morale, strengthened confidence, and brought attention to the region's horticultural potential.

Dasheri mango farmers in the Majalta area of Udhampur district have expressed happiness and renewed enthusiasm after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted mango cultivators during the 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat, saying the recognition has boosted their morale and brought attention to the region's horticultural potential.

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PM's Remarks Boost Morale

Speaking to ANI, Yudhvir, son of mango farmer Rattan Chand, recalled that the family's mango plantation project began in 2012 and has expanded steadily over the years. "We initiated this plantation project in 2012 under the guidance of my father, and it has continued ever since. We undertook further plantation activities in 2016 and 2017, primarily planting the Dasheri mango variety," he said.

Praising the government's support for farmers, Yudhvir said the Prime Minister's remarks had encouraged cultivators and strengthened their confidence. "We are encouraged by the way the Central Government is continuously promoting farming initiatives. PM Modi also spoke about mango cultivation during his Mann Ki Baat address. His remarks have greatly boosted the morale of farmers. In the same spirit, we would like to make a humble request to him to also mention Jammu and Kashmir in future so that our morale may be further uplifted," he said.

He also appreciated the support extended by the Horticulture Department. "I want to mention our Horticulture chief, who is an honest and dedicated officer. Whenever we encounter a problem and seek assistance, he helps us find a solution. We were greatly encouraged when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about mango cultivation, giving us a significant boost," he added.

Gratitude for Government and Department Support

Another farmer, Rattan Chand from Thalora village, said he was delighted that Dasheri mangoes were mentioned during Mann Ki Baat, adding that the recognition had encouraged local growers. "We felt very happy when PM Modi mentioned Dasheri mangoes during Mann Ki Baat. I established my mango orchard in 2012 with support from the Horticulture Department. In addition to mangoes, I have also planted kinnow and orange trees. The department provided subsidies, financial assistance, farming tools and even installed a hand pump. For all this, I am deeply grateful," he said.

Rattan Chand added that he follows natural cultivation methods and avoids the use of chemicals. "The fruit is sold directly from my home as soon as it ripens. I do not use any chemicals or sprays on my mangoes; they ripen naturally. I simply pluck them and bring them inside in baskets. I have dedicated myself to planting trees, and I hope Jammu and Kashmir is also recognised in the future," he said. (ANI)