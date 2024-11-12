How to change your train ticket boarding station online via IRCTC?

The IRCTC website provides a facility to change the boarding station online for reserved train tickets. Online changes are not permitted for counter tickets without a specified berth.

If you have booked a train ticket at the reservation counter and need to change your boarding station for any reason, you can do this from home without returning to the counter. Indian Railways allows changing the boarding station on tickets booked online through the IRCTC website. The process is simple, but the correct mobile number must be provided during booking. You need to go to the official website of IRCTC.

How to change boarding point? On the left side, under the transaction type menu, select 'Change Boarding Point'. Enter your PNR number and train number, then complete the CAPTCHA. Check the box confirming that you have read and understood the guidelines. Click Submit. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number you provided during booking. Enter the OTP and click Submit to proceed.

Once the OTP is verified, your ticket details will appear on the screen. Check the details, select your new boarding station from the available list, and click Submit. The updated PNR details, including the new boarding station, will be displayed on the screen. You can only change the boarding station up to chart preparation, which usually happens a few hours before departure. No refunds will be issued under normal conditions if the change is made within 24 hours of the train's departure.

However, for train cancellations, lack of train coach availability, or delays of more than three hours, standard refund policies apply. Passengers are only allowed one additional change if the boarding station was updated during booking. Once you change the boarding point, you lose the right to board from the original station. Unauthorized boarding from the original station will result in charges and penalties for travel from the beginning to the updated boarding station.

For counter tickets without a specified berth, online changes to the boarding station are not permitted. In such cases, passengers should contact the nearest reservation counter for assistance. With these steps, you can conveniently change your boarding station online for a smooth travel experience. According to IRCTC, changing the boarding point of a counter ticket is only allowed until chart preparation. If the boarding station is changed within 24 hours of the train's departure, refunds will not be provided under normal circumstances.

