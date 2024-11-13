Indian Railways Rules: RAC ticket can now be converted into waiting; here's how

During festive seasons, trains are overcrowded. Special trains operate across various zones to accommodate the rush. However, many passengers still face difficulties due to waitlisted tickets not getting confirmed.

Railway Rules

Lakhs of people travel daily on Indian Railways, preferring it for long journeys. Increased passenger traffic during festive seasons leads to special trains. Yet, many face difficulties with waitlisted tickets.

RAC Ticket Issue

Unconfirmed tickets are common. But did you know an RAC ticket can become waitlisted? Kamalesh Shukla complained to the Railways about his RAC 42 ticket (Kashiyabaad to Deoria Sadar on Nov 20th) turning into GNWL 63.

Indian Railways Response

Indian Railways, via its Rail Seva account, asked Shukla to share his contact details via indianrailways.gov.in or by calling 139. Upon receiving the details, they registered a complaint for tracking.

Reservation Against Cancellation

While Indian Railways offers convenient travel, passengers often complain about RAC tickets turning waitlisted. This issue arises due to technical reasons, acknowledged by the Railways.

Wait List Ticket Types

Indian Railways has 7 waitlist types: GNWL, RLWL, PQWL, TQWL, RSWL, RAC. RAC allows travel with shared berths. A confirmed berth is allocated if another passenger cancels their ticket.

RAC Ticket Confirmation

Technical glitches can cause RAC tickets to become waitlisted, often due to software updates or server issues. The Railways acknowledged this, stating the technical team is working to prevent such inconveniences.

