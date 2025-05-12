Image Credit : Pixabay

A three-year-old girl named Viyana Jain, who was suffering from a brain tumour, passed away after being initiated into the Jain ritual of Santhara—a spiritual practice involving voluntary fasting unto death. The ritual was carried out at the advice of a Jain monk, Rajesh Muni Maharaj, and took place at his ashram in Indore on March 21. Shortly after the vow began, the child died. Her parents, Piyush and Varsha Jain, both IT professionals, were issued a certificate by the Golden Book of World Records, declaring Viyana the youngest person to undertake Santhara.