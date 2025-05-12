What is Jain ritual 'Santhara'? IT- couple makes 3-year old daughter 'fast unto death'
A 3-year-old girl in Indore died after being initiated into the Jain ritual of Santhara, raising legal and ethical concerns over consent and child rights despite religious justifications
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
A three-year-old girl named Viyana Jain, who was suffering from a brain tumour, passed away after being initiated into the Jain ritual of Santhara—a spiritual practice involving voluntary fasting unto death. The ritual was carried out at the advice of a Jain monk, Rajesh Muni Maharaj, and took place at his ashram in Indore on March 21. Shortly after the vow began, the child died. Her parents, Piyush and Varsha Jain, both IT professionals, were issued a certificate by the Golden Book of World Records, declaring Viyana the youngest person to undertake Santhara.
Known also as Sallekhana or Samadhi Maran, Santhara is a centuries-old Jain ritual wherein a person gradually renounces food and water, accepting death with spiritual composure to purify the soul of karmic burdens. Traditionally, it is practiced by elderly or terminally ill adherents nearing the natural end of life.
The child's parents stated that following a brief period of recovery after brain surgery, Viyana’s health sharply deteriorated. They claimed that after consulting the monk, who said her end seemed near, they were advised to prepare her spiritually through Santhara. The parents viewed this as a sacred transition rather than a medical decision.
The incident has drawn sharp criticism from child rights groups and health professionals. Authorities, such as the Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Commission, expressed concern that the practice was applied to a child incapable of informed consent. An official stated that Santhara is traditionally meant for mentally aware adults, not toddlers, and indicated that an investigation was underway to assess possible violations of child protection laws.
Although the Rajasthan High Court had declared Santhara illegal in 2015, the Supreme Court later stayed the ruling, considering its religious significance to the Jain community.