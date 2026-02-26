Sanjay Raut slammed the Maharashtra govt for inaction in the Ajit Pawar plane crash, alleging a cover-up to shield VSR Ventures and DGCA. He claimed influential calls blocked an FIR and that ministers have financial links to the company.

Raut Alleges Government Cover-Up

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday sharply criticised the Maharashtra government for its inaction in the Ajit Pawar plane crash case, accusing officials of shielding the DGCA and VSR Ventures. Addressing reporters, Raut questioned why the Mumbai Police denied filing an FIR requested by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, suggesting that interference from influential individuals influenced the authorities' behaviour. He claimed that DCP had received a call from the Vidhan Bhavan, after which the approach of the commissioner changed.

Raut also alleged that many politicians have invested in VSR Ventures, and current ministers have financial links with the company, which could explain the lack of proper action. "This matter is being suppressed. You are hiding something. Many politicians have invested money in this VSR company. Information is coming to light that current ministers also have financial links with this company. The DCP received a phone call. It came from the Vidhan Bhavan (Legislative Assembly). You register FIRs in normal cases, so why was it not done here? A call came from an influential person, after which the behaviour of the commissioner changed. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is a corrupt department, and no one has been able to act against them. They have the blessings of many politicians," Sanjay Raut said.

Rohit Pawar's Investigation and 'Suspicious' Crash

He added that Rohit Pawar, along with representatives from the aviation sector, had met him to discuss the case. Rohit Pawar had studied the matter thoroughly, including identifying those responsible. Raut emphasised that the Ajit Pawar incident should not be dismissed lightly, as it involved suspicious circumstances, yet authorities were treating it as a routine accident. "Rohit Pawar met me yesterday. Some people from the aviation sector also met me, and we discussed this matter. Rohit Pawar has studied this entire issue thoroughly, which is commendable. He has also examined who is responsible in this case. I have understood everything in detail. We did not call the accident involving Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar an "accident," but people are taking it lightly. Your colleague died under suspicious circumstances, and what are you doing about it? Regarding the Deputy Chief Minister, a relative of his wanted to file a complaint, but the police did not register it. Who made that call?," said Sanjay Raut.

Calls for FIR Against VSR, DGCA

Raut stressed that cases should be registered against both VSR Ventures and the DGCA. He highlighted that Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar has the authority to question Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the failure to register the case. The issue requires collective action from all political parties to ensure accountability. He also pointed out that while the CBI has investigated multiple accidents, the outcomes have not been made clear, and the DGCA has not completed its investigations properly. The black box from the crash is secure, yet the DGCA's handling of the matter is being questioned, suggesting a lack of transparency and possible suppression of evidence. "Cases should be filed against VSR and DGCA. Sunetra Tai also has the authority; she should ask the Chief Minister why the case is not being registered. All parties will raise this issue together. Why do you object to registering the case? Do you need anyone's permission for this? So far, CBI has investigated several accidents--what were the results? How many investigations has the DGCA completed, tell us. The black box is secure, and the DGCA is lying," said Sanjay Raut

Rohit Pawar Alleges FIR Blocked, VSR Links to BJP

Rohit Pawar on Wednesday visited the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai to file an FIR related to the Ajit Pawar plane crash case. However, he alleged that senior officials refused to register the FIR. Addressing reporters, Rohit Pawar said that upon arriving at the police station, a junior officer authorised to register an FIR was present, along with the senior PI (Senior Police Inspector). He stated that after discussing the matter and convincing them, the officers brought a laptop and began the process of printing the FIR. However, a higher-ranking officer, the Additional DCP, subsequently arrived and refused to register it.

Pawar also alleged links between VSR's company and Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, claiming that due to these connections, as well as the close relationships many BJP leaders have with VSR, direct action against VSR has not been taken. Rohit Pawar added that since the passing of Ajit Pawar, it remains unclear whether it was deliberate or an accident, and this needs to be investigated.

Details of the Fatal Crash

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections. (ANI)

