Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu praised Delhi Police for their swift and strict action in arresting a couple accused of racial abuse against three women from the state. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

CM Applauds Swift Police Action

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that he immediately took up the matter with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and sought strict action on the alleged racial abuse and criminal intimidation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in the Malviya Nagar area of Delhi.

Speaking on the incident, the Chief Minister said, "When I came to know about the incident, I immediately contacted Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and said that strict action needed to be taken. Delhi Police apprehended those responsible for this incident, and I compliment them for taking swift and strict action".

According to the Chief Minister, the Delhi Police have apprehended the accused persons involved in the case. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Accused Couple Remanded to Judicial Custody

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saket court remanded a couple who are accused of racial abuse of three women from the North Eastern State of Arunachal Pradesh. They have been arrested by the Delhi Police in a case registered at the Malviya Nagar police station. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Samar Vishal remanded both the accused to 14 days' judicial custody. They were produced before the court after their arrest. The video of the incident had gone viral, showing the accused woman hurling racial slurs against the three women. The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh took note of the incident and made a post on X. Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also protested against the incident. Delhi police arrested the accused couple and produced them before the court. Thereafter, the court remanded them to judicial custody till March 11.

Incident Details and Legal Arguments

It is alleged that accsued woman allegedly made racial, derogatory comments during a dispute over the repair work of the air conditioner on February 20. Delhi Police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR against the accused. Advocate Gaurav appeared for the accused persons and argued that the provisions of the SC/ST Act were not applicable as the alleged incident had not taken place at public place and in public view. The place of the incident was a residential building. They have also apologised. (ANI)