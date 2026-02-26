A Bangladeshi woman was booked in Hapur for illegally obtaining Indian documents and marrying a local man. Separately, Mumbai police arrested 25 Bangladeshi nationals, including 21 transgender individuals, for illegal infiltration and stay.

Bangladeshi Woman Booked in Hapur for Illegal Stay

A Bangladeshi national, Mahmuda Begum, was booked on Thursday for allegedly obtaining Indian documents with a fake identity and marrying a local man, Muhammad Mashruf, in Hapur. Mahmuda entered India on a three-month visa in 2021 and allegedly got fake documents under the name Begum Rani. The FIR named Mahmuda and her husband, Mohammad Mashruf. Police seized documents, including visas, passports, and SIM cards, and are searching for the couple.

"An FIR has been registered against Mahmuda Begum, a Bangladeshi resident living illegally in Hapur. She obtained Indian documents after changing her identity and marrying a local man, Muhammad Mashruf. Mahmuda Begum came to India from Bangladesh on February 3, 2021, on a three-month visa. Mahmuda Begum had obtained fake documents in Hapur under the name Begum Rani. An FIR was also filed against Mahmuda Begum's husband, Mohammad Mashruf. Police recovered visas, passports, Bangladeshi currency, two SIM cards and other items. Police are searching for Begum Mahmuda and her husband," according to UP Police.

25 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Mumbai

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Versova police arrested 25 Bangladeshi nationals, including 21 transgender individuals, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the detainees, who were suspected during a routine patrol at Shakulshaha Dargah in Versova, were later found to be Bangladeshi nationals based on interrogation and electronic evidence.

Authorities indicated that more arrests could follow as investigations continue.

Senior Versova Police Officer Deepshikha Ware said that these individuals reportedly enter India through routes via Kolkata and Mizoram. Many of them have been residing in India for six to eight years, with settlements not only in Mumbai but also in Gujarat and Delhi.

Addressing the unique situation of the transgender detainees, the police noted that in Bangladesh, transgender individuals often face a lack of security and respect. "They seek alternative routes to India as they understand that everyone has the right to equality here," officials said.

The operation marks the largest action against illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in Mumbai this year. (ANI)